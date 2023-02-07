ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Daily Beast

Swarm of Tanks Is Just the Start of Putin’s New Nightmare

Western-built tanks are finally on the table for Ukraine—just as the country is preparing to defend against a new Russian offensive expected this year. Ukraine’s deputy chief of military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said recently that Russia will probably intensify efforts to push into Ukraine in the next few months, especially territory in eastern Ukraine that Kyiv liberated late last year. Ukrainian forces, meanwhile, are aiming to stop Vladimir Putin’s troops in their tracks—and continue rolling his army back to the Russian border.
Centre Daily

Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine

The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
CNN

The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring

US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.

