California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.
California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: The Battle Over Housing Compliance is About to Heat Up Even More
Many communities and anti-growth activists seem to be counting on inaction from HCD and the state with regards to enforcement of housing laws. In many ways, what happens next may determine whether California addresses its housing crisis or whether the situation will get worse. On February 2, HCD sent a...
californianewswire.com
Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process
SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
pajaronian.com
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement
From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts. Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
News-Medical.net
‘The country is watching’: California homeless crisis looms as Gov. Newsom eyes political future
Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it's hard to square California's $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted boats repurposed as shelter line one...
KABC
Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.
California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
California solar benefits to be slashed by new CPUC regulation
If you don’t have solar, you better get it soon. That’s the mindset shared by several in the solar industry with changes to solar regulation looming.
Liberal California lawmakers slammed for proposing students in Mexico receive in-state college tuition
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells pushed back on a bill that would allow Mexican students living near the U.S. border to pay in-state community college tuition.
Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts
SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.
Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony
A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Small businesses have been forced to close their doors.
The Central Valley of California is a vital agricultural region that produces a significant portion of the country's fruits, vegetables, and nuts. However, the region is facing two major challenges: the availability of jobs and water resources.
Courthouse News Service
California dodges dismissal in fight with feds over ghost gun rules
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday kept alive California's bid to force the federal government to crack down on ghost guns. Senior U.S. District Judge Edward Chen rejected the federal government’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by California and nonprofit Giffords Law Center against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
proclaimerscv.com
Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months
Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
KABC
California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.
(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
