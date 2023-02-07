ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.

California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.
californianewswire.com

Calif. Gov. Newsom Announces Awards of More Than $825M to Build Affordable Housing Through Accelerated Approval Process

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CALIFORNIA NEWSWIRE/ — To continue expanding the state’s affordable housing stock and increase capacity for additional climate-smart infill housing, California Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the first funding awards under a new streamlined application process aimed at accelerating the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KABC

Think the pot store down the block is a nuisance now, keep an eye on the legislature.

California Debating Relaxed Rules For Marijuana Dispensaries. (San Diego, CA) — California is debating allowing marijuana dispensaries to serve food and drinks and have live entertainment. Supporters of the potential new law say legal cannabis locations are still struggling to compete with the black market. The Sacramento Bee says the proposed bill from an Assemblymember in San Francisco is modeled after the relaxed rules in Amsterdam. If passed, it would give cities the ability to allow expanded operations at marijuana dispensaries.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I'm in charge of water for 98,000 people in Santa Cruz. Here is what I'd like you to know.

Santa Cruz Water Director Rosemary Menard is worried about our memory, specifically about what she calls our "weather memory whiplash." That's when we think our water crisis is over because of a few storms, like the ones we had in January. It's not, she tells us here. In fact, ongoing climate change means our water crisis will likely get worse. "Future water rationing will allot only half as much water to families as water rationing of the past, and future rationing will include businesses," she says. "That might be easier for an accountant, but not so much for a restaurant, brewery or hotel."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Glitches spark controversy at San Jose flag ceremony

A flag raising ceremony has sparked concern about respect for San Jose’s Vietnamese residents. The city-sponsored event was held on Jan. 25 to celebrate the previous Lunar New Year weekend. Leaders said technical glitches and a lack of communication leading up to the ceremony were signs of inattention to the Vietnamese community. Dozens gathered last Saturday to voice their concerns and demand answers.
SAN JOSE, CA
Courthouse News Service

California dodges dismissal in fight with feds over ghost gun rules

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday kept alive California's bid to force the federal government to crack down on ghost guns. Senior U.S. District Judge Edward Chen rejected the federal government’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by California and nonprofit Giffords Law Center against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Californians Will Receive $500 Monthly Payments for 6 Months

Selected residents in Oakland, California will receive an amount of $500 monthly payments for 6 months as part of the Oakland Resilient Families. The impending end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will affect millions of American families to purchase nutritious food and meet their daily needs. Amidst the increasing inflation rate in the country, it is important that they will receive financial assistance either from the federal or state.
OAKLAND, CA
KABC

California never runs out of ways to take money from you and give it to someone else.

(San Diego, CA) — California is debating a plan to give homeless children five thousand dollars once they graduate high school. The five thousand dollar payments proposed by a State Senator in the Bay Area would be given out a thousand dollars a month over five months to 15 thousand homeless high school seniors in the class of 2024. The Sacramento Bee says the 75 million dollar proposal would build on an existing pilot program in California giving 14 thousand to 22 thousand dollars to foster kids and pregnant families as they transition out of foster care.
