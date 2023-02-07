Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share
China’s oil demand is rising with the reopening from Covid restrictions after nearly three years. The initial demand trend suggests a reopening in fits and starts, but analysts say that it will be China that will account for half of this year’s global oil demand growth, with total world oil demand reaching a record.
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
Just before announcing a 500,000 bpd production cut, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had warned that there was a risk of lower oil production this year. That risk, Novak said, was due to the EU import bans and the price caps on Russian crude and petroleum products. “Yes,...
Fossil Fuel Emissions To Peak In 2025
1. Fossil Emissions Are Set to Peak in 2025 As Energy Industries Adapt. - A new Rystad Energy study indicates carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel usage will peak in 2025, hitting 39 gigatonnes before trending lower. - One signal of the upcoming plateau is the expectation that CO2 emissions...
Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100 Until December
Goldman Sachs still expects Brent Crude prices to hit $100 per barrel this year, but only in December compared to earlier expectations of $100 oil as soon as mid-2023, the bank said in a new note in which it cut its average Brent price to $92 a barrel this year from $98.
The First Major Oil Supply Disruption Of 2023
In what is set to be the first major supply disruption of 2023, Russia has announced a 500,000 bpd voluntary production cut due to growing pressure from price caps and embargoes. Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Central Bank Gold Buying Spikes By 152%
Central banks closed out 2022 with reported net purchases of 28 tons of gold in December. Including large unreported purchases, this brought total central bank gold buying in 2022 to 1,136 tons. It was the second-highest level of net purchases on record, dating back to 1950, and the 13th straight year of net central bank gold purchases.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Reasons for Russia's Jump in Deadly Losses Outlined by U.K. Intelligence
Ukraine reported its highest daily death toll of 1,140 Russian soldiers on Saturday.
Andurand: Putin Has Lost The Energy War
Top energy trader Pierre Andurand has closed out all his positions in the natural gas market because last year’s high prices probably won’t be repeated, with Russia losing the gas war as Europe seems to have moved past the worst of the power crisis. According to Andurand, Russian...
Oil Markets Balance Fed Fears With Chinese Demand Optimism
April West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures edged lower on Thursday but were then pushed higher on Friday morning by a surprise announcement that Russia would cut production in March. The catalysts behind the selling pressure on Thursday were an easing of the supply destruction premium after oil infrastructure appeared...
OPEC+ Has No Plans To React To Russia’s Surprise Production Cut
Russia shocked oil markets early on Friday morning by announcing a voluntary production cut of 500,000 bpd in March. Two delegates from the OPEC+ alliance told Reuters that the group doesn’t plan to alter its production targets after the announcement. The Kremlin said that it discussed its plans to...
The Correlation Between Oil Prices And Inflation Isn’t Straightforward
For decades, the conventional wisdom in macroeconomics has been that high oil and gas prices are frequently the leading cause of high inflation. In fact, many analysts have blamed the two major oil price shocks of the 1970s for high inflation during the decade. The argument has been that oil prices and inflation are connected in a cause-and-effect relationship, therefore, as oil prices climb, inflation tends to follow in the same direction higher and vice-versa. This is supposedly the case because oil is a major input in the economy, and if input costs rise, so should the cost of end products.
Big Oil’s Back In Fashion
Over the past couple of weeks, Big Oil majors reported a string of record profits for 2022. This was no surprise after an even longer string of record quarterly income reports as oil and gas prices soared during much of the year. What was a surprise was an apparent change in investors’ sentiment towards their industry.
EU Pledges To Respond To U.S. And Chinese Clean Tech Subsidies
The European Union must preserve its competitiveness in clean technology manufacturing and will take decisive steps to keep Europe in the lead in the industry in the face of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and massive subsidies in China, the leaders of the bloc agreed in talks late on Thursday and early Friday.
Enbridge Books Q4 Loss Due To Goodwill Impairment Charge
Canada's pipeline operator Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported on Friday a loss for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a profit for the same period of 2021, due to a non-cash goodwill impairment of US$1.86 billion (C$2.5 billion) in its gas transmission reporting unit. Enbridge, which moves large volumes of...
