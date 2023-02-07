ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Related
KTUL

"Very discouraging": AG Drummond on domestic violence in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A growing movement in Oklahoma is pushing for reform for criminalized survivors – domestic violence survivors who committed crimes against their abuser in self-defense or who are coerced by them into breaking the law. Attorney Colleen McCarty, executive director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center...
KOCO

Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
Z94

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
city-sentinel.com

'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'

Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KTUL

Oklahoma Senate bill would crack down on gun theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Senate bill would create tougher punishments for stealing guns. Casey Roebuck, spokesperson for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, said gun thefts are not new to Tulsa. “It’s been a constant problem for as long as I can remember,” she said.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
KTUL

Early voting begins Thursday for most of Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Saturday for the upcoming Feb. 14 election. The ballot will consist of the Board of Education primary and special elections. To view what's on your ballot, click here. You must vote in the county where...
