KTUL
"Very discouraging": AG Drummond on domestic violence in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A growing movement in Oklahoma is pushing for reform for criminalized survivors – domestic violence survivors who committed crimes against their abuser in self-defense or who are coerced by them into breaking the law. Attorney Colleen McCarty, executive director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center...
KOCO
Oklahoma Veterans Commission chair blames Kintsel for canceled meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after the Oklahoma attorney general said Gov. Kevin Stitt illegally appointed members to the state's Veterans Commission, the group's meeting was canceled. Waiting outside of the building where the meeting was planned, some members of the commission said Joel Kintsel, the executive director of...
False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked
Peaceful demonstrations and rallies are a common sight at the Oklahoma State Capitol, are expected, and welcomed by leaders. The post False claims of violent protest at Oklahoma State Capitol debunked appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTUL
'I realized money's going out of the state of Oklahoma': Lawmaker signs onto HB 1027
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — State Sen. Bill Coleman (R-Ponca City) has signed onto HB 1027 as its senate sponsor. The bill would legalize sports betting in Oklahoma. State Rep. Ken Luttrell (R-Ponca City) originally filed the legislation. Should HB 1027 pass, casinos under the mode tribal gaming compact...
kosu.org
Headlines: Transgender bill advances, recreational marijuana & Yuengling Lager in Oklahoma
State Senate panel approves ban on transgender care. (Tulsa World) Governor Stitt calls transgender advocate protests at Capitol "no big deal". (NewsOK) Bill to give more authority to the Tourism Commission advances. (NewsOK) Committee passes bill allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation. (NewsOK) Governor revives task force on...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Regents release diversity, equity and inclusion data requested by Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education released data on diversity, equity and inclusion programs after state Superintendent Ryan Walters requested it last month. During a January Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting, Ryan Walters requested this data from the regents to examine how much money...
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
publicradiotulsa.org
Not mentioned in Gov. Stitt's State of the State address: Oklahoma and tribal-state relations
After nearly three years of tense relations with tribal leaders over the model gaming compact and the landmark Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt didn't talk about Oklahoma's 39 federally recognized tribes during his annual State of the State address on Monday. In the last couple...
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
city-sentinel.com
'Trans Lives Matter' Protesters Occupy Oklahoma State Capitol: ‘This is Our House!’ | Republican governor says, 'send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors'
Hundreds of "Trans Lives Matter" protesters gathered at the Oklahoma state Capitol Monday to demonstrate against legislation that would restrict gender transition-related medical care. Videos showed protesters chanting "this is our house," and "protect trans kids," and holding signs that read, "Protect trans rights" and "My body, my freedom," outside...
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
kosu.org
Headlines: Gender surgery legislation, marijuana gun law ruling & Valentines’ Day ideas
Senators take up gender surgery bill today. (NewsOK) Bill advances to reduce Veterans’ Commission members from governor. (Tulsa World) Lawmakers pass bill to make changes to the initiative petition process. (Tulsa World) Post-Roe Oklahoma legislators look at more support for mothers and families. (NewsOK) Governor fails to recognized tribal...
kswo.com
Local dispensaries weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans will cast their ballots on State Question 820, calling for the legalization of recreational marijuana. On March 7, Oklahomans will vote to decide whether they want to legalize recreational marijuana. Local dispensaries in Lawton are in favor of the measure, saying it will generate a...
KTUL
Oklahoma Senate bill would crack down on gun theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Senate bill would create tougher punishments for stealing guns. Casey Roebuck, spokesperson for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, said gun thefts are not new to Tulsa. “It’s been a constant problem for as long as I can remember,” she said.
kosu.org
State of the State, recreational marijuana opposition, Drummond investigates veterans' board and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the governor's State of the State address to open the 2023 legislative session. The trip also discusses new opposition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational marijuana facing...
Oklahoma bill to increase penalties for stolen firearms moves forward
A measure that would increase the penalties for stealing firearms has moved forward in Oklahoma.
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
KTUL
Early voting begins Thursday for most of Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and lasts through Saturday for the upcoming Feb. 14 election. The ballot will consist of the Board of Education primary and special elections. To view what's on your ballot, click here. You must vote in the county where...
