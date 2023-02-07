ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
Foodie News: Big ice cream and BBQ news

RALEIGH, N.C. — Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will hold their GRAND OPENING THIS Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in downtown Cary at 370 South Walker St., Suite 123. Founded in Texas by Tom Landis, Howdy uses the power of smiles and amazingly delicious ice cream to create a space where teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can find meaningful employment. And now Phillip Lin (owner of Catering By Design) and his team have brought this inspiring concept to the Triangle. To celebrate their opening, the first 100 people to buy a scoop of ice cream get a FREE Howdy t-shirt! And the first 200 people to bring 2 cans of food for the food drive will get a “Free Scoop of Ice Cream” coupon! Stop by this Saturday, show your support, and welcome them to Cary! Visit them here!
Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
Raleigh rent growth remains highest in nation, report finds

RALEIGH – The price of renting a home in the Raleigh area continued to grow at the highest rate of any major metropolitan area in January 2023, the latest monthly report from national real estate brokerage Redfin showed. Despite nationwide rental rates slowing to just 2.4% annual growth between...
