Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Academy Street Delays Anticipated as Cary Begins Relocation of the Ivey-Ellington HouseJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
4 of the most delicious and warm chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle that you need to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're looking for the best chocolate chip cookies in the Triangle, then look no further! Deliciously warm and chewy, the treats at these amazing cookie stops are sure to make your taste buds dance. Soft and melt-in-your-mouth rich, the chocolate chips provide a delightful flavor that will have you coming back for more. Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something special to serve at a party, these delectable treats are sure to be a hit. These are the Triangle cookie shops will satisfy your cookie cravings.
Foodie News: Big ice cream and BBQ news
RALEIGH, N.C. — Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will hold their GRAND OPENING THIS Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. in downtown Cary at 370 South Walker St., Suite 123. Founded in Texas by Tom Landis, Howdy uses the power of smiles and amazingly delicious ice cream to create a space where teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can find meaningful employment. And now Phillip Lin (owner of Catering By Design) and his team have brought this inspiring concept to the Triangle. To celebrate their opening, the first 100 people to buy a scoop of ice cream get a FREE Howdy t-shirt! And the first 200 people to bring 2 cans of food for the food drive will get a “Free Scoop of Ice Cream” coupon! Stop by this Saturday, show your support, and welcome them to Cary! Visit them here!
Pig out at these 3 new barbecue joints
Midwood Smokehouse, The BBQ Lab, and Longleaf Swine are heating up Raleigh's barbecue scene.
tourcounsel.com
Cross Creek Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Cross Creek Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on the 401 Bypass between Morganton Road and the All-American Freeway. The mall contains over 150 stores and covers over 1,000,000 sq ft (93,000 m2). of retail space. Its anchors include Belk, Macy's, and J. C. Penney. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
cbs17
Do you know her? Woman used stolen card at Best Buy in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who is suspected of theft and fraud. Officers said the woman was involved in two separate incidents in January. Both times, police said she used a stolen credit or debit card to buy...
cbs17
Cumberland County suspect robs store clerk at gunpoint, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect. Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
cbs17
47 dogs seized from rural NC backyard breeder, Raleigh non-profit says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A backyard breeder was shut down after 47 golden doodles and retrievers were living in unsanitary conditions, according to a Raleigh non-profit. According to the Raleigh non-profit Freedom Ride Rescue, the doodles and retrievers lived outside in cages with feces with very little human contact.
Hillside principal mourns lost potential of student shot on American Tobacco Trail
DURHAM, N.C. — In his 11 years as principal at Hillside High School in Durham, William Logan has lost multiple students to gun violence. The latest came this week, when a 17-year-old was shot and killed on American Tobacco Trail near the campus. A 15-year-old student was injured in that shooting.
'I was bleeding out:' Pregnant woman shot 7 times outside Fayetteville store loses unborn child
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pregnant woman who was shot multiple times outside a convenience store in Fayetteville has lost her unborn child. She shared her story with WRAL Fayetteville reporter Gilbert Baez. The shooting was breaking news when WRAL reported it on Monday. Witnesses said 25-year-old Brittany Rich was...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WRAL
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
No. 9 Duke tops Miami to keep ACC lead, Richardson scores 14
DURHAM, N.C. — Kara Lawson has given her Duke players a simple message all season: Defend if you want to win, defend if you want to play. It's why the ninth-ranked Blue Devils have risen to the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. Reigan Richardson scored a season-high...
Raleigh rent growth remains highest in nation, report finds
RALEIGH – The price of renting a home in the Raleigh area continued to grow at the highest rate of any major metropolitan area in January 2023, the latest monthly report from national real estate brokerage Redfin showed. Despite nationwide rental rates slowing to just 2.4% annual growth between...
Panarin's 4-goal night helps Rangers stop Hurricanes' streak
RALEIGH, N.C. — Artemi Panarin tied the game, scored the go-ahead goal and then found the net twice more to overshadow a strong win by the New York Rangers with a dazzling individual performance Saturday night. Ever have a game like this?. “When I was a kid, yeah —...
Over 200-years old: Historic Black church seeks to rebuild, reopen this month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Despite its deep and historic roots in Fayetteville's Black community, when the oldest church in the city was damaged during Hurricane Florence, it wasn't immediately restored. Since 2018, the congregation at Evans Metropolitan AME Zion has not been able to meet in their home church building.
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
cbs17
Durham purse snatchers wanted for broad daylight robbery, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that are wanted for robbery. On Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., police said the suspects robbed a woman and took her purse. They said the incident happened in the 3500 block of Mount Moriah...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0