How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?
We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
Peeps and beer at stake in Super Bowl bet between Pennsylvania and Missouri chambers
Here’s one Super Bowl bet with a pretty sweet pot. When the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, their states’ respective chambers of commerce will have Pennsylvania and Missouri staples on the line in a friendly wager.
Lafayette Hill Retiree — Abandoned as a Baby in 1932 — Heads to Arizona on Gift Tickets from the NFL
Jim Scott and daughter Maryland Haig, holding their Super Bowl LVII "tickets," given by the NFL itself. As a 12-week-old, Jim Scott was abandoned on a Pittsburgh doorstep. Now age 90, NFL leaders heard of his rough beginnings and presented the long-term Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets. Jeff Neiburg covered the largess in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Phillymag.com
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
lehighvalleynews.com
Your guide to Super Bowl watch parties in the Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After defeating the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 57th Super Bowl on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As an action-packed day of intense football, Super Bowl Sunday is also a time to...
The Super Bowl of Golf: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia
Super Bowl LVII matches the Philadephia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs and among oddsmakers, the game is basically a toss-up, with the Eagles being installed as a slight favorite. The two cities couldn’t be any more different. The City of Brotherly Love oozes with history and owns the Liberty...
Here's the record-breaking amount of bettors expected to wager on the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s going to be a record year of Super Bowl betting if new figures from the American Gaming Association turn out to be true. With the expansion of legal sports betting, they’ll likely be close. According to the AGA, 50.4 million American adults (20%) are expected to bet...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Big Charlie's Saloon, a Chiefs bar in Philadelphia, won't be open during game
One Philadelphia bar is normally a home for all Kansas City Chiefs fans in the area (seriously), but won't be opening its doors on Super Bowl Sunday after originally planning to do so. Big Charlie's Saloon, located in South Philadelphia, revealed that the establishment decided not to open for Super Bowl LVII because they allegedly wouldn't be able accommodate the large amount of fans that would want to watch the game at the local bar.
Missouri lawmakers try new hand at legalizing sports betting
Since the start of the NFL season back in September, there's been roughly 8.7 million attempts to place a sports bet in Missouri, according to GeoComply.
newsnationnow.com
Legal sports betting booms in US ahead of Super Bowl
(NewsNation) — Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching and a lot is on the line for sports bettors, as gamblers in a number of states are going to be able to bet legally on the big game for the first time. The American Gaming Association (AGA) predicts that a...
Gov. Shapiro could win double prize with Super Bowl bets against Kansas, Missouri governors
Gov. Josh Shapiro has made Super Bowl bets with not one, but two counterparts as the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Shapiro unveiled the friendly wagers with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday in two Twitter videos. The bet with Parson...
FOX Sports
Best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Most people know how to make basic football bets – the point spread, moneyline (straight up) and Over/Under. But prop bets have been all the rage when it comes to the Super Bowl. Proposition bets involve wagers on the occurrence of events during a game. Most books offer hundreds...
Why Cincinnati is Ohio's top sports betting city so far
One out of five American adults are expected to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII this Sunday according to a just-released American Gaming Association survey, a 61% increase over last year.
gamblingnews.com
Mattress Mack Has Concerns about Texas’ Sports Betting Bid
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is something of a legend in sports betting. The owner of the Texan Gallery Furniture retail chain is known for his fervent love for professional sports, his generosity toward his clients and his ludicrous sports wagers. One might think such a person would be one of the first to support the legalization of sports betting in Texas. And they’d be wrong.
