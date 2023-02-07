ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
WKYC

Will Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas be selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class in Canton? Announcement coming tonight

CANTON, Ohio — It all comes down to tonight!. Will Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas be selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton? While it seems he’s a lock to join the 2023 class, confirmation comes at 9 p.m. when the inductees are officially revealed live on NBC during the NFL Honors broadcast.
mhscardinalnation.org

MHS Athletic Hall of Fame 2023: Bob Hallen

Advisor’s Note: After two years of not being able to hold a Mentor High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, two classes of athletes will be inducted on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Mentor High Fine Arts Center with a reception to follow at the St. John Vianney Social Center. Cardinal Nation has reached out to the inductees for a series on these Mentor Cardinals and what they have to say about their induction and their careers. First up during this Super Bowl week, NFL player Bob Hallen.
