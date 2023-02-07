Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Report: Browns’ assistant coach leaving Cleveland
The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring former Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jeff Howard.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Kelly Clarkson joked about Cleveland Browns at NFL Honors, but some fans weren’t laughing
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who doesn’t love Kelly Clarkson? Some Cleveland Browns fans, apparently. The singer, talk show host and, frankly, American treasure hosted the 2023 NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix on Thursday night. In her opening monologue, it took less than three minutes for the “Since U Been Gone” songstress to take a shot at the Browns.
Cleveland Browns legend headed to Hall of Fame
Joe Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland and was voted to the Pro Bowl 10 times.
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
WKYC
NFL rushing title renamed after Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown
PHOENIX — During the annual NFL Honors, the league announced that the rushing title award was being renamed in honor of Cleveland Browns' legendary running back Jim Brown. The Jim Brown Award will be presented each year to the NFL player with the most rushing yards each season. Brown,...
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
WKYC
Will Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas be selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class in Canton? Announcement coming tonight
CANTON, Ohio — It all comes down to tonight!. Will Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas be selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton? While it seems he’s a lock to join the 2023 class, confirmation comes at 9 p.m. when the inductees are officially revealed live on NBC during the NFL Honors broadcast.
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland Cavaliers don't find 'move the needle' trade, stand pat at deadline
INDEPENDENCE — The NBA watched a flurry of moves around the league ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, as the Brooklyn Nets were dismantled and a few teams in the West separated from the pack. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, never found the type of trade they felt would significantly improve their standing in the Eastern Conference....
mhscardinalnation.org
MHS Athletic Hall of Fame 2023: Bob Hallen
Advisor’s Note: After two years of not being able to hold a Mentor High School Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, two classes of athletes will be inducted on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Mentor High Fine Arts Center with a reception to follow at the St. John Vianney Social Center. Cardinal Nation has reached out to the inductees for a series on these Mentor Cardinals and what they have to say about their induction and their careers. First up during this Super Bowl week, NFL player Bob Hallen.
Comments / 0