The state’s top 48 high school and middle school robotics teams will face off in St. Paul this weekend for the FIRST Tech Challenge. The event begins Friday night at Roy Wilkins Auditorium and continues through Saturday. It is free and open to the public. At the start of the school year, the teams received this year’s challenge and designed a robot from scratch, even fabricating the parts on 3D printers. The top three teams will head to the World Championships in Houston. FOX 9 had a chance to check out the two teams from Maranatha Christian Academy in Booklyn Park who will compete this weekend.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO