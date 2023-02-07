Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s top robotics teams prepare to battle
The state’s top 48 high school and middle school robotics teams will face off in St. Paul this weekend for the FIRST Tech Challenge. The event begins Friday night at Roy Wilkins Auditorium and continues through Saturday. It is free and open to the public. At the start of the school year, the teams received this year’s challenge and designed a robot from scratch, even fabricating the parts on 3D printers. The top three teams will head to the World Championships in Houston. FOX 9 had a chance to check out the two teams from Maranatha Christian Academy in Booklyn Park who will compete this weekend.
‘Concern is always there’: Experts caution about ‘finite’ amount of water in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — As you may know, water is more than a moniker in Minnesota; it's a way of life. We are, officially, the land of 11,842 lakes (> 10 acres). In Minnesota, we have 201 Mud Lakes, 154 Long Lakes and 123 Rice Lakes alone, while other states — like Ohio — have 110 total lakes.
Gruenhagen: A dark day in Minnesota
It was a dark day in Minnesota on February 2. Literally. Senate Democrats rushed an extreme, risky, and divisive energy Blackout bill through the Senate. It’s called the Blackout bill for a reason – it includes only unreliable alternative energy sources, with no natural gas or nuclear energy. If we ever experience severe weather in Minnesota, our entire regional grid will be put in jeopardy due to the lack of dependable energy sources.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official. After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:. Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes. Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes...
As Minnesota decarbonizes, bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to study future of nuclear
A bipartisan band of legislators wants to study the impact of developing new nuclear power technology in Minnesota to inform their future policy decisions. Minnesota since 1994 has had a moratorium on construction of new nuclear power facilities, though it allows the state’s two existing plants to generate energy. Nuclear power qualifies as one of […] The post As Minnesota decarbonizes, bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to study future of nuclear appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
VP Harris in central Minnesota today (Thursday) to tour manufacturer
(St. Cloud, MN)--Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting central Minnesota today. (Thursday) She is in Minnesota to talk about electric vehicle investment during a visit to St. Cloud. Harris is set to visit bus manufacturer New Flyer in St. Cloud as part of the Biden administration's public tour following Tuesday's State of the Union address. The visit is meant to highlight the connection between electric vehicle investment and the creation of good jobs. New Flyer manufactures electric and compressed natural gas buses mostly for public transit agencies in the U.S. and Canada. The assembly plant employs more than 500 workers.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)
Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
Gov. Walz signs '100 Percent by 2040' bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday designed to cut carbon emissions statewide while creating more clean-energy jobs. With the signing of the bill, Minnesota utilities are now obligated to transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 to step up the fight against climate change.
14 Favorite Tasty Places to Get Pizza in Central Minnesota
Pizza is one of those foods that pretty much pleases anyone. You can order all the toppings or go simple with just a plain cheese pizza. The great thing is, there is a favorite for everyone and no two really are the same. For me, I love the Hawaiian pizza...
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday. In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”. The congresswoman fought...
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
I'm not complaining about all of the breweries that Minnesota has, but I think we need to slide that over for just a moment and highlight something else in our state - CHOCOLATE! To me, a drive to see multiple chocolate shops in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
Walz highlights budget that he says supports Black Minnesotans
The Governor visited the Hallie Q Brown Community Center in St Paul on Monday to talk about the work that’s been done over the past year to develop a budget that takes into account the specific needs of the African American community.
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
Food shelf use rises dramatically in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Hunger Solutions Minnesota is requesting $5 million in emergency state aid to help keep up with increased food demand across the state. Executive Director Colleen Moriarty said last year alone there were 5.5 million visits to the state’s food shelves, nearly two million more than in 2021.
