Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
News Channel Nebraska
Lane closed in Norfolk for repairs
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A lane in Norfolk is currently closed until repairs can be done. The City of Norfolk announced that the outside southbound lane on 1st St. that goes from Benjamin Ave. to Elm Ave. Officials said the previous snowfall has compromised the patch work that was done to...
norfolkneradio.com
Planning Commission hears discussion on mobile home park
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission heard discussion about a possible zoning change for property located on Bonita Drive at yesterday's meeting. The Mobile Home Court was asking for a zoning change from a C-3 service commercial district and an R-M mobile home district to an I-1 light industrial district, with the goal of turning the area into a mobile home community.
KETV.com
Colfax County farmer shows optimism despite ongoing drought
COLFAX COUNTY, Neb. — As of Thursday, Feb. 9 Nebraska's Colfax County is under "exceptional drought" conditions based onNebraska's drought monitor. Brent Hopkins, a farmer who farms land in Colfax and Dodge County, says that can't impact how he goes into a season. "You kind of have to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
News Channel Nebraska
Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
albionnewsonline.com
Major changes proposed in state education funding, Albion Sen. Briese introduces part of package
Bills now under consideration in the Nebraska Legislature, if passed, would represent the greatest state investment in public education in the history of Nebraska. Three spending proposals introduced on behalf of Gov. Jim Pillen would provide at least $1,500 per Nebraska student in state aid for K-12 education, and would also increase state funding of Special Education.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Police investigating armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural Leigh teen pleads guilty to three felony charges related to April break-in, assault
STANTON, Neb. -- A 17-year-old facing multiple felony charges break-in and sexual assault pleaded guilty to three felony charges Monday. Gabriel Safty, of rural Stanton County, entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault, first-degree false imprisonment and terroristic threats. Prosecutors dropped charges of burglary, theft and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, as confirmed by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
