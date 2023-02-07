Read full article on original website
Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness
In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say
LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska families await decision on ‘most conservative medical cannabis bill in U.S.’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A La Vista gathering is more than just friends hanging out over dinner. It’s women fighting for LB588, considering yet another impassioned plea before the unicameral to make medical cannabis legal in Nebraska. “There’s this idea that eventually, we’re going to go away,” said Crista...
'It's Nebraska history': Nonprofit tells untold stories from most successful, longest-lasting all-Black settlement
OMAHA, Neb. — During this month of Black history, The Durham Museum unveiled its latest exhibit called The Descendants of DeWitty. It's a 27-picture exhibit that looks at the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in Nebraska. "William P. Walker is my great, great, great, great, great grandfather," Denise...
Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
‘Nobody’s doing nothing’: Sorrow over missing, murdered Natives inspires bill in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would take on the unsolved cases of murdered and missing Native Americans, a problem in our state and nationwide. Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, was reported missing March 27, 2022. “We looked for her for a long time, asking people...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year
The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
Nebraska lawmaker proposes stronger protections for consumer genetic testing
LINCOLN — Nebraskans would have greater control of their genetic information used in testing services such as 23andMe and Ancestry through a legislative proposal. Legislative Bill 308, proposed by State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would create the Genetic Information Privacy Act. The bill would add consumer protections for Nebraskans, addressing how companies collect, analyze, […] The post Nebraska lawmaker proposes stronger protections for consumer genetic testing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
