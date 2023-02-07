ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Examiner

Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness

In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska

LINCOLN — After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock. State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion again proposed keeping Nebraska on daylight saving time, if Congress and a third neighboring state join Nebraska in passing such a law. Legislative Bill […] The post Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska hospitals backed up with patients waiting for transfers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska hospitals are getting crowded again, but not because people are getting sicker. It’s actually because patients are getting better — but have nowhere they can go to receive necessary continued care. “Delays in patient discharges to post-acute care have become a growing challenge...
NEBRASKA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
a-z-animals.com

Mushroom Hunting in Missouri: A Complete Guide

The state of Missouri has a wealth of natural diversity, with varying landscapes, plants, and animals. And, of course, mushrooms! There are hundreds, if not thousands, of species in Missouri throughout the different ecosystems. All this makes for great mushroom hunting! There are many edible species that grow in Missouri,...
MISSOURI STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’

LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store

LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
IOWA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year

The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmaker proposes stronger protections for consumer genetic testing

LINCOLN — Nebraskans would have greater control of their genetic information used in testing services such as 23andMe and Ancestry through a legislative proposal. Legislative Bill 308, proposed by State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, would create the Genetic Information Privacy Act. The bill would add consumer protections for Nebraskans, addressing how companies collect, analyze, […] The post Nebraska lawmaker proposes stronger protections for consumer genetic testing appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Official Colorado State Insect

Every state has a dedicated insect, often a butterfly, to represent something about that state. Surprisingly, it’s often a local elementary school that does the picking! Today we’re going to be looking in the Mile High state of Colorado. Known for stunning scenery, plenty of wildlife, and refreshing...
COLORADO STATE

