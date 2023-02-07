Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
LIVE: Barricades no longer lining downtown Ocean Springs
It’s going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s through Wednesday morning. We’re also going to see more fog through the morning, and it could be dense in some areas. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for all of South Mississippi into Wednesday morning. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible throughout the day on Wednesday. It will stay breezy and humid with highs in the low to mid 70s. More showers and storms are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms, and there is chance that a few storms could be strong.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Approves Proposed Parking Area
After months of discussion and dialogue about a pro- posed parking lot, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen approved a contract for the sale and purchase of the property the city requested to make improvements and renovations at the recent meeting on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in the municipal courtroom on a roll call 3-2 vote.
WLOX
Increased security implemented at Gulfport City Hall after protest enters building
It is warm and muggy today. We are seeing some peeks of sunshine. It is still a bit foggy/hazy along the coastal areas. At lunchtime we are starting to see showers popping up in South Mississippi. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s today. As we head into the evening, we expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe. Most of South Mississippi is under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk today. Our main threats: damaging wind gusts in thunderstorms and heavy rain which could lead to flooding. Tonight, we will see widespread downpours with scattered thunderstorms starting around midnight. Most of us will see rain, see lightning and hear thunder. Stay weather aware and have your notifications turned ‘ON’.
WLOX
LIVE: Moss Point leaders discuss the downtown area growing
A biological study by the same group of scientists has been sent for peer review and will be presented to the Coalition when completed. Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. Ocean Springs Middle Schoolers celebrate regional science...
WLOX
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
WLOX
Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets
Open Now: "Black Like It Never Left" art exhibit at MGCCC's Harrison Co. Campus. Feb. 9th at noon, Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon will discuss his paintings that showcase the return of old trends from the African American community incorporated into our modern culture. Buy your 2023 St....
darkhorsepressnow.com
Award-winning Mississippi author Jesmyn Ward to speak to USM Gulf Park Campus
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus is sponsoring a signature Black History Month event as award-winning author and Mississippian Jesmyn Ward delivers a special presentation on Feb. 28. Ward will present a lecture titled, “Black Excellence Celebration: A Journey to Prosperity” from 12:15 p.m. until 2 p.m....
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
thegazebogazette.com
Donation of Two Trees in Pass Christian Park
With numerous issues and concerns regarding trees, two trees were donated to the city of Pass Christian by Leigh Ann Peters. The city decided to place the Live Oak and Magnolia Trees in Church Street Park in Pass Christian across the railroad track from the Boys & Girls Club and the Pass Christian Middle/Elementary Schools.
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
wxxv25.com
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
utv44.com
Four people shot, two killed in violent 24 hours for Mobile County
Wednesday, Mobile's attention was once again turned towards to the violence in our community. Two arrests have been made for Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Prichard. Both suspects have been charged with murder. Within 24 hours of that shooting, there were three other shootings in Mobile County. All this violence has people one edge. Our police officers are asking everyone to please put the guns down.
Mississippi Press
Two men each sentenced to 20 years in prison in pair of Ocean Springs armed robberies
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two Ocean Springs men were sentenced to a total of 30 years for a pair of armed robberies at two different gas stations in the Ocean Springs area in April 2021. Gywan Ladarius Willis, 28, and Alfonzo Lavente Taylor, 34, appeared before Jackson County Judge Keith Miller...
biloxinewsevents.com
Ocean Springs men to serve 20 years for armed robberies
Two Ocean Springs men will spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in two incidents in 2021. 28-year-old Gywan Willis pleaded guilty Jan. 12 and was sentenced Jan. 30. 34-year-old Alfonzo Taylor pleaded guilty Jan. 17 and was sentenced Feb. 6. According to court records Willis...
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Fashioned Restaurant In Mississippi Doesn’t Have A Website, But The Food Is Delicious
In today’s world, it’s almost unheard of for a business not to have a website or at least a Facebook page. Down in Gulfport, there’s one restaurant that’s serving up food that’s so good, they can get by on just through word of mouth. Goes to show you that quality ingredients and good food can take you much further than a website can! This humble joint is home to some of the best fried chicken in Mississippi, and it’s so good we feel confident telling you that this restaurant is worth a road trip from any corner of the state. Let’s check it out:
Mississippi Press
Shooting lands Gautier man in jail, two in hospital
GAUTIER, Mississippi -- A 22-year-old Gautier man is charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a Wednesday shooting which sent two people to the hospital. According to Gautier police chief David Bever, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Whitewood Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving at...
thegazebogazette.com
Gulfport Police Arrest Protesters After Dispute
Five people have been arrested following a confrontation between police and protesters in a south Mississippi city over the October death of a Black teenager who was shot by police. The arrest followed protests Thursday at a city building in Gulfport, where demonstrations have taken place for months in response...
Comments / 0