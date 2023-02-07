ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Redevelopment plan for new Reston library, affordable housing scrapped

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston has been scrapped, Fairfax County announced today. In a termination letter, the developer cited “significantly higher construction costs and recent interest rate hikes” as the primary reason for ending the agreement. The team also stated that a 24% increase in the project’s overall costs — which would have delayed the completion of the site.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 8, 2023

Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 6711 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 8, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency

(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Morning Notes

Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Reston native honored by county for international humanitarian work

Reston native Nate Mook was honored by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday (Feb. 7) for his humanitarian work around the globe. A Restonian who attended South Lakes High School, Mook served as the former CEO for the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef and philanthropist Jose Andres that serves chef-prepared meals to communities hit by natural disasters and other crises.
RESTON, VA
WJLA

WATCH: Fairfax County CA Steve Descano speaks out about deleted Signal app messages

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is answering questions about his use of the Signal app. The Signal is an app that allowed Descano to delete his written communications with his county staff. 7News was the first to break this story and show how Descano deleted his communication about county business, pending ligation and more.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New job: Manager Trainee — Garden Center (Meadows Farms Nurseries)

Are you interested in joining an industry leader who is passionate about growth? At Meadows Farms Nurseries we are focused on helping our employees and our customers grow, we offer challenging and rewarding career opportunities to our employees while providing superior products, services, and growing solutions for our customers. We want to hear from you. Come grow with us and Plant A Little Happiness.
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
Falls Church News-Press

Local Bowl America Undergoes Management Change

The long-standing downtown entertainment venue Bowl America is enjoying new corporate ownership with plans for a modern spiff-up. The August 2021 sale from the Bowl America company to the well-capitalized Bowlero Corp. has brought investment capital that will provide fresh painting of ceilings and exterior, and more televisions, says general manager Willie Wilcox.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
ffxnow.com

Taco Bell in Fair Lakes may be razed, as owner seeks to update restaurant

The Taco Bell in the Fair Lakes area could be slated for demolition. The owner of the restaurant at 12811 Federal Systems Park Drive is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rebuild the restaurant and drive-thru with a larger and more modern facility, in line with the company’s efforts to modernize franchises across the country.
FAIR LAKES, VA

