ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Fairfax County will launch speed camera pilot at eight schools Friday
Fairfax County is adding speed cameras to monitor drivers around schools for the first time. The photo speed-monitoring devices will be installed near eight schools across the county tomorrow (Friday) as part of a pilot program approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in December, the county announced today.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County School Board chair aims to succeed Braddock District rep, who won’t seek reelection
Fairfax County School Board member Megan McLaughlin will not be running for reelection in the Braddock District, as at-large member Rachna Sizemore Heizer sets her sights on the seat. On Monday evening (Feb. 6), McLaughlin announced via a newsletter that she will officially “retire from this position” when her third...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Redevelopment plan for new Reston library, affordable housing scrapped
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) Developer Foulger-Pratt‘s unsolicited proposal to redevelop Bowman Towne Court in Reston has been scrapped, Fairfax County announced today. In a termination letter, the developer cited “significantly higher construction costs and recent interest rate hikes” as the primary reason for ending the agreement. The team also stated that a 24% increase in the project’s overall costs — which would have delayed the completion of the site.
ffxnow.com
New regional housing plan pushes Fairfax County to lower income criteria for affordable housing
Fairfax County and several other localities have released a draft of the Regional Fair Housing Plan that not only provides some goals for housing, but comes with a look at specific zoning changes that can be made to help achieve those goals. The plan was put together by a team...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Feb 8, 2023
Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 6711 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Feb 8, 2023)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
Herndon Middle School teacher pays off student meal debts, which have increased in FCPS
At Herndon Middle School, a teacher has taken the issue of student meal debt in his own hands. Science and special education teacher Gabe Segal has worked with other staff and nonprofit organizations to pay off more than $1,000 in student meal debts at the school. “I’ve always prided myself...
ffxnow.com
NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency
(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Local Task Force Deployed to Turkey — “Members of Virginia Task Force 1 in Fairfax County are making plans to head to Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of the countries, killing thousands of people and leaving thousands of others missing among the rubble. The task force team will consist of 79 people and six dogs, the task force said in a tweet Monday afternoon.” [Patch]
ffxnow.com
Reston native honored by county for international humanitarian work
Reston native Nate Mook was honored by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Tuesday (Feb. 7) for his humanitarian work around the globe. A Restonian who attended South Lakes High School, Mook served as the former CEO for the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded by chef and philanthropist Jose Andres that serves chef-prepared meals to communities hit by natural disasters and other crises.
WJLA
WATCH: Fairfax County CA Steve Descano speaks out about deleted Signal app messages
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is answering questions about his use of the Signal app. The Signal is an app that allowed Descano to delete his written communications with his county staff. 7News was the first to break this story and show how Descano deleted his communication about county business, pending ligation and more.
ffxnow.com
Vienna begins replacing Freeman Store pedestrian bridge, requiring W&OD Trail detour
Construction is set to begin on a replacement of the collapsed pedestrian bridge by the Freeman Store and Museum in Vienna. The project will require crews to block off a portion of the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, necessitating a detour, according to the Town of Vienna. “The detour will...
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj responds to criticism that she's an 'HR nightmare'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7news) — A blistering new analysis completed by the Loudoun County Department of Human Resources shows the Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney's Office has a high voluntary turnover rate under Buta Biberaj’s leadership. “As outlined above, turnover is an area where the [Commonwealth Attorney] appears to...
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
ffxnow.com
New job: Manager Trainee — Garden Center (Meadows Farms Nurseries)
Are you interested in joining an industry leader who is passionate about growth? At Meadows Farms Nurseries we are focused on helping our employees and our customers grow, we offer challenging and rewarding career opportunities to our employees while providing superior products, services, and growing solutions for our customers. We want to hear from you. Come grow with us and Plant A Little Happiness.
'We will hold you accountable' | Mayor Bowser offers changes to DC Criminal Code while Congress vows to strike it down
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Congressional Republicans are holding a committee hearing Monday evening, where they promise to dismantle D.C.'s Revised Criminal Code. This comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser offered amendments to the current crime bill. While Councilmembers and the Mayor disagree on some parts of the criminal code, they agree on one thing: that Congress should stay out of the District's Business.
ffxnow.com
Proposed McLean field conversion revives worries about health risks of synthetic turf
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) wants Fairfax County to reconsider its embrace of synthetic turf for athletic fields, as a decision nears on whether to replace the grass baseball diamond at Linway Terrace Park (6246 Linway Terrace). The organization, which represents residents of the greater McLean area, has called for...
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
Falls Church News-Press
Local Bowl America Undergoes Management Change
The long-standing downtown entertainment venue Bowl America is enjoying new corporate ownership with plans for a modern spiff-up. The August 2021 sale from the Bowl America company to the well-capitalized Bowlero Corp. has brought investment capital that will provide fresh painting of ceilings and exterior, and more televisions, says general manager Willie Wilcox.
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
ffxnow.com
Taco Bell in Fair Lakes may be razed, as owner seeks to update restaurant
The Taco Bell in the Fair Lakes area could be slated for demolition. The owner of the restaurant at 12811 Federal Systems Park Drive is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rebuild the restaurant and drive-thru with a larger and more modern facility, in line with the company’s efforts to modernize franchises across the country.
