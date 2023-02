FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a two-week stretch where Mississippi State has racked up several impressive victories, the Bulldogs might've just made their loudest statement yet. MSU topped Arkansas 70-64 on Saturday night at Bud Walton Arena. Even on the road in front of a raucous crowd and facing a team sitting at No. 23 in the NCAA's NET rankings coming into play, the Dawgs wouldn't be denied as they captured their fifth win in a row.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO