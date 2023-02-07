If you’ve been dreaming about ditching everything and buying a rustic villa in Tuscany à la Diane Lane, that fantasy can now be a reality. And the best part? The 18th-century estate has already been remodeled into the ultimate Italian retreat. Nestled in the hills of Sarteano and set on more than 60 acres between Val di Chiana and Val d’Orcia, the 24,000-square-foot farmhouse known as Villa Travertino can be yours for a cool $16.9 million. The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom main residence underwent a total restoration in 2006 and is surrounded by lush olive groves, vineyards and a Mediterranean garden. You’ll also find a roughly...

29 DAYS AGO