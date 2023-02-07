ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tinyhousetalk.com

Gorgeous Tiny House w/ Seasonal Location

This is an absolutely stunning tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom and two awesome lofts. Right now it sits at a seasonal (April-November) campground in New Jersey — where it can stay for the seasonal lot fee — or you can move it wherever you want it. If it stays on site, the sale includes the huge deck and a shed.
NEW JERSEY STATE
onekindesign.com

A rustic luxe retreat in Montana that is in perfect harmony with nature

Starr Sanford Design in collaboration with Tk Design Studio has designed this rustic luxe multigenerational retreat that is nestled on 310 acres of property in Ennis, Montana. This getaway home is idyllically sited for the owners to enjoy views of the Madison River, a portion of which runs through their property. This region is known as “a cowboy town with a fishing problem”.
ENNIS, MT
Robb Report

This Sprawling $16.7 Million Tuscan Villa Is Surrounded by Acres of Lush Vineyards—and Has Its Own Wine Cellar

If you’ve been dreaming about ditching everything and buying a rustic villa in Tuscany à la Diane Lane, that fantasy can now be a reality. And the best part? The 18th-century estate has already been remodeled into the ultimate Italian retreat.  Nestled in the hills of Sarteano and set on more than 60 acres between Val di Chiana and Val d’Orcia, the 24,000-square-foot farmhouse known as Villa Travertino can be yours for a cool $16.9 million. The 10-bedroom, 12-bathroom main residence underwent a total restoration in 2006 and is surrounded by lush olive groves, vineyards and a Mediterranean garden. You’ll also find a roughly...
Architectural Digest

This 430-Square-Foot Paris Apartment Went From Dingy to Debonair

When Julian Pradignac, the architect and founder of Atelier PA, first encountered it, this small Paris apartment was a modest caretaker’s unit—on the ground floor, relatively small, with little light. Its promising feature was its ceiling height, which measured at more than 16 feet, adding some relief to the 430-square-foot space. As Julian approached the challenge of creating a guest house for the unit’s owners, he envisioned using that height to add a bedroom and dressing room in an unused portion of the unit, freeing up space on the ground floor.
FLORIDA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Friland Tiny House on Northern Italian Cliff

Here’s a treasure! The tiny vacation homes set up by Friland are located in some magical spots in Northern Italy! These THOWs are designed as a way to relax and reconnect with nature, and you can see why. This particular cabin is on the Monte Prat plateau — essentially a dazzling mountain cliff.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A One-Bedroom Apartment Sneaks in a Nursery with This Cute and Clever Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Small space dwellers are no strangers to creative solutions for making the most out of their square footage. And that seems to go double for small space dwellers with kids, who need to carve out room for multiple family members to be able to relax, play, and sleep safely.
BROOKLYN, NY
tinyhousetalk.com

Life in their 372-sq.-ft. Tiny Cottage in the Woods

When rent was about to hike up again, Eric and Gladys wanted to look for a less expensive and more sustainable long-term option. By chance, they landed on the perfect little cottage for sale on Facebook Marketplace that they could put on a wooded patch of land owned by Gladys’ parents.
tinyhousetalk.com

Four-Window Short Bus Becomes Beautiful Home

Audrey was a nurse and Brad had come to the States from Australia for school. When they met, pursuing their dream of traveling the country in a converted shortbus. They just recently found a place they want to settle down, so the bus is for sale. It has a beautiful long countertop with a big sink and two-burner cooktop. There’s a lot of bench seating, a pull-out table, and a full-sized bed against the back of the bus. Let us know what you think!
yankodesign.com

This idyllic cabin in New Zealands supports a comfy off-grid lifestyle

Nestled at Mountain Hutt on the South Island of New Zealand is the Kererū Retreat, a tiny quaint cabin surrounded by beautiful alpines. providing avid travelers with a 100% off-grid experience. The home is a fine specimen of minimal design, locally sourced materials, and sustainability. It occupies 17.3 square meters and was built using salvaged timber and galvanized iron.

