Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
A Campbell never quitsTour Tyler TexasHouston, TX
Houston Texans Address Area of Need with Major New AdditionOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Related
At least one dead after crash on North Freeway service road, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person is dead after a crash in north Houston Friday night, police said. This happened on the North Freeway service road near W. Gulf Bank Road. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about this wreck at 7:43 p.m. Police said to expect delays on...
fox26houston.com
Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash
HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
Man, 57, arrested and charged with murder in beating of 62-year-old in NE Houston
Authorities say the victim and the suspect, identified as Tyrone Gray, got into an altercation that ended in the deadly beating in northeast Houston.
Houston traffic: I-45 North Freeway southbound service road blocked due to fatal crash
A traffic alert got underway Friday along the North Freeway. Two vehicles appeared to be involved, according to Houston TranStar.
fox26houston.com
Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle; reward offered
HOUSTON - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information in a drive-by shooting that injured four people in Houston. Crime Stoppers of Houston released a photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge, that authorities suspect was used in the shooting that occurred on Jan. 17.
2 people killed when SUV slams into forklift at high speed on Houston's south side, HPD says
Eyewitness News captured what was left of a wrecked SUV and an industrial vehicle after the high-speed crash on Houston's south side.
fox26houston.com
'Plaid Pillager' bank robber strikes again in Houston, police searching for suspect
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help locating a bank robber who targeted a Houston bank last week. According to FBI Houston, the "Plaid Pillager" bank robber from July struck again at the Chase Bank located at 10411 Westheimer. He's described as a slender white man in his 50s, approximately 6'...
Police release photos of man wanted for shooting at 2 victims while driving on Southwest Freeway
Only the car was left damaged after the suspect fired at the victims, but police say they still need help looking for him. He was driving a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Texas license plates, they said.
coveringkaty.com
What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
KHOU
Domestic disturbance leads to armed man being shot by HPD officer in Kingwood, police say
HOUSTON — An armed man is in the hospital after being shot by officers, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday on Northpark Plaza Dr., which is along I-69 at The Discovery at Kingwood Apartments. Police said they got a call about a...
fox26houston.com
Houston man accused of attacking wife with sword at apartment on Northborough Drive
HOUSTON - A man is accused of attacking his wife with a sword at a Houston apartment, police say. Hugo Alberto Orellana, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member. Officers responded to the apartment complex in the 12600 block of Northborough Drive around 4:15 a.m. Thursday. According...
Police investigating after man with apparent trauma found dead near ditch in northeast Houston
Police said the man appeared to have suffered apparent trauma, but an autopsy will determine the cause of his death.
KHOU
North Freeway northbound reopens at Tidwell after chase ends in fiery crash
HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the North Freeway reopened Wednesday afternoon after TxDOT said a chase ended in a fiery crash. Officials have not said what led to the chase and if someone was injured in the crash. Houston Transtar reported three vehicles being involved. Check back for...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man sentenced to 30 years in prison after ‘argument over nothing’ leads to deadly shooting, DA says
CLEAR LAKE, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to serve 30 years behind bars after murdering someone during a “botched drug deal,” according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Kendrick Marquis Bluitt, 23, pleaded guilty the day before his trial was set to...
KHOU
Search for missing Wallis, Texas man near Brazos River
Arturo Avila went missing on Feb. 1 after driving from Katy to his home in Wallis. Police are searching the Brazos River after noticing tire tracks near the water.
DWI patrols across Houston area increasing for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras
GALVESTON, Texas — Law enforcement will be ramping up DWI patrols ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras weekend in Galveston. Families impacted by DWI crashes are encouraging people to think twice before drinking and driving. Mayra Urban’s brother, Elijiah Rangel, 26, was recently killed by an alleged drunk...
fox26houston.com
Houston man captured in Dallas, charged with murder in November 2022 shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police have charged Timothy Aaryn Holland, 22, with murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Roberts, 27. On Nov. 11, 2022, Houston police responded to the 900 block of Ridge Street around 7:05 p.m. and found Roberts laying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. CRIME...
1 shot several times in SW Houston apartment, family member & 2 women wanted as suspects, HPD says
Although details are limited, investigators said one out of the three suspects is charged with assaulting a family member.
Firefighter killed in motorcycle crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery firefighters arrived at the scene of a motorcycle crash only to discover that the rider was one of their own. Crews performed CPR on the 24-year-old firefighter, but he died at the scene. That firefighter was off-duty Thursday and was riding his motorcycle on...
Homicide investigation underway after man possibly beaten to death during altercation in NE Houston
Houston police said it appears two men that knew each other were in an altercation, which led to one of them being killed. Authorities are questioning the other man involved.
Comments / 0