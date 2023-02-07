ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Woman jumps out moving truck, dies; 1 man charged in fatal crash

HOUSTON - A man is charged after a fatal crash that killed one woman in southeast Houston. Israel Arevalo Cocotl, 34, is charged with Driving While Intoxicated for the deadly crash at 7200 Galveston Road around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday. DRIVE-BY SHOOTING: Houston drive-by shooting: New photo of suspect vehicle;...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

What we've learned about the Katy high speed chase suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - We know more about the late-night police chase that ended in a parking lot on Westheimer Parkway late Thursday night. Sgt. Stephen Woodard of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the man who led police on the chase is 42-year-old Derek Hollie. Court records obtained by Covering Katy News list Hollie as a resident of Katy, Harris County.
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy