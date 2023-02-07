Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High Theatre Cast Earns Top State Honors
The cast of Warsaw Community High School’s theatre department placed first Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Indiana Thespians State Competition for their performance of “Where Words Once Were” by Finegan Kruckemeyer. The cast was also awarded “Chapter Select,” allowing them to perform at the International Thespian Festival...
inkfreenews.com
The Boys And Girls Club Of Elkhart County Sponsor Free Movie Night At Goshen Theater
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater is proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club for their monthly free movie night showing of “The Princess and The Frog” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.
inkfreenews.com
Lilly Center Art Contest Accepts Submissions
WINONA LAKE — The Lilly Center’s art contest returns for the 2022-23 school year. Kosciusko County students in fourth through 12th grade are invited to submit art following this year’s theme: Imagining Life at the Lake: Past & Future. Submissions to the art contest may be dropped...
inkfreenews.com
‘Think Spring’ At Fourth Annual Elkhart County Garden Expo
ELKHART COUNTy — Thinking Spring? Then join the Fourth Annual Michiana Master Gardeners’ Association’s Expo, Saturday, Feb. 25, Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Parkway, Elkhart, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entrance fee is $10. Several nationally known speakers highlight the event. Keynote Speaker David...
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Home And Outdoor Show Is April 1 And 2
PLYMOUTH — The Builders Association of North Central Indiana invites the public to their Home and Outdoor Show. This event will be held April 1 and 2 at The Zone Sports Complex of Northern Indiana, 2923 VanVactor Drive, Plymouth. This year’s show offers the opportunity to see what new products area exhibitors have to offer.
inkfreenews.com
Grace College To Host ‘Senior Art/Design Portfolio’ Exhibit
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will showcase the thesis portfolios of 16 art majors in an exhibition on campus this winter. The exhibition for the Senior Art Show will take place now through Thursday, March 2 at the Grace College Mount Memorial Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake. The senior students will hold a public reception from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
inkfreenews.com
Jefferson Elementary Launches Mission-Driven Coffee Shop
WARSAW — Rachel Jensen, a special education teacher at Jefferson STEM Elementary School, has recently started up a student-run coffee shop called “The Happy Bean Coffee Shop.”. Students will take teacher orders and create a budget of supplies, along with practicing important social and organizational skills. As part...
inkfreenews.com
Willis ‘Ed’ Edgar Stahley
Willis “Ed” Stahley, 72, Goshen, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at The Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 11, 1951. He married Brenda Sue (Wilden) Kramer on Nov. 9, 2013. Brenda survives along with two sons, Jackson Mitchell, Colorado and Logan Stahley, Warsaw; a stepdaughter, Heather (Josh)...
inkfreenews.com
Friends Of The Library To Host Free ‘Love-A-Book Cafe’ Feb. 23
WARSAW — The Friends of the Library will be hosting a Love-a-Book Cafe from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The event will be held in the lower level meeting room at the Warsaw Community Public Library. The event will include refreshments, a photo booth and a selection of free...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Area Career Center Representatives Provide Cosmetology Program Update
WARSAW — At a Feb. 7 Warsaw Community Schools’ board work session, Warsaw Area Career Center Director Ben Barkey and WACC Cosmetology Teacher Tina Streby provided an academic spotlight to update the board on the development of the WACC’s cosmetology program. Nine juniors and seniors from the...
inkfreenews.com
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids Market has announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual childrens sale Saturday, March 11, in Winona Lake. The event will be held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive on Grace College’s campus. The spring sale will feature spring and summer...
inkfreenews.com
Richard Reith
Richard “Dick” Reith, 86, Huntington, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 28, 1936. He married Phyllis Eckert on Dec. 31, 1982. She preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Teresa Reith, Richard Reith Jr., Katherine (Steven)...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw High School Celebrates JAG Students’ Successes
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates students recently participated in the Career Development Conference. The conference is held annually for JAG programs in Region 2. JAG is a resiliency-based workforce preparation program that helps students learn in-demand employability skills and provides a bridge to post-secondary education and career advancement opportunities.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Council Discusses Prospect Of Keeping Chickens
SILVER LAKE — Silver Lake Town Council discussed the prospect of residents keeping chickens during a Wednesday, Feb. 8, meeting. “If you’re under nine years old and you want to join 4-H, chickens are the only option you have. This would be a great option for kids in our town to learn some responsibility,” resident Frank Greer stated.
inkfreenews.com
Shane Holbrook
Shane Holbrook, 68, New Paris, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at The Waters of Wakarusa. She was born Aug. 14, 1954. She married Ricky Holbrook on Oct. 10, 1972. He survives along with daughter, Nikki (Lyle) Baker, Kalamazoo, Mich.; a bonus daughter, Kelly Hathaway; three grandchildren; and a brother, Michael Sheley, Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Jean Rock
Bonnie Jean Rock, 88, New Paris, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home in New Paris. She was born April 13, 1934. On June 15, 1984, she married Eugene J. “Gene” Rock, and he died June 26, 2010. Surviving are her children Allen (Barb)...
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Health’s Dr. Chelsea Wolf Is Accepting New Patients
Dr. Chelsea Wolf, a board certified family medicine physician at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine North Webster, 301 N Main Street, Suite 121, is accepting new patients. Wolf provides comprehensive health care for patients across all ages, from newborns and adolescents to young adults and older generations. Services Wolf offers range...
inkfreenews.com
Dave Bailey Announced As New Principal For Gateway Educational Center
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ administration has selected Dave Bailey as the principal of Gateway Educational Center. He was approved by WCS’s Board of Trustees during a Feb. 7 work session. Bailey has always considered Warsaw home. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School in 1996 and...
inkfreenews.com
Steve Cartwright — PENDING
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Grace Village, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Hammel-McAfee — UPDATED
Marilyn Jean Holem-Hammel-McAfee, 88, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. Marilyn was born Feb. 20, 1934. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Jerry (Barbara) Holem, Plymouth; her children, Karen (Bob) Deon, Plymouth, Dawn (Phil) Grossman, Argos, Kenny (Cherazel) Rogan, Plymouth and Donna (Jim) Wenzel, Plymouth; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchildren.
