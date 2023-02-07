GOSHEN — Goshen Theater is proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club for their monthly free movie night showing of “The Princess and The Frog” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO