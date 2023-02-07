ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WOWK 13 News

Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
WSAZ

Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOUB

A former Meigs County sheriff is accused of theft and other crimes involving the withdrawal of public funds for personal use

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – A former Meigs County Sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to taking public fund for personal use. Keith Wood faces felony counts of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, and misuse of credit cards and misdemeanor counts of misuse of credit cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
thelevisalazer.com

BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire causes total loss to structure in Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Logan Fire Department says it responded to a fire that caused a total loss to a structure. Logan FD says crews got on the scene around 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Dingess Street. Crews say they received initial reports of possible entrapment but learned upon […]
LOGAN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

