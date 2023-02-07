Read full article on original website
Crews put out house fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 tells 13 News there was a home fire in the 1300 block of Neel Street on Sunday. Crews had the fire out by 2:55 p.m. and are still on the scene investigating, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department (HFD) and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services responded, according to dispatchers. […]
Sunday morning working fire at former West Virginia taxidermy shop
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an early Sunday morning fire in what used to be a Kanawha County, West Virginia, taxidermy shop. Dispatchers say crews arrived at a working fire in a 20-by-20 building within the 1300 block of Silas-Kanawha Two Mile Road. Crews got on the scene and were […]
Working fire with exposure concerns in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 said there is a working fire in the 1200 block of Stuart Street in Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the structure is a house, but they do not know if anyone was inside at the time of the fire. Witnesses told 911 that flames were coming through the roof […]
wchstv.com
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
wchstv.com
W.Va. American Water monitors water quality along Ohio River following train derailment
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Water quality is being monitored along the Ohio River following a train derailment near the Ohio and Pennsylvania border. Multiple train cars, some hauling hazardous chemicals, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio last Sunday. The incident has led to health concerns for area residents. Downriver, mitigation...
West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver
UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
WSAZ
Police investigating hit-n-run involving school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Mingo County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus along Breeden Creek Road. Mingo County Superintendent Johnny Branch said a bus driver was leaving their home to do their afternoon run when the crash happened on Thursday. “While he was en route...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Jackson County man among four new COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — Four more people were confirmed as COVID-19 deaths Friday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths include an 82-year-old man from Jackson County where the total number of deaths since the pandemic started are 159. Total deaths across the state were at 7,904 on Friday.
wchstv.com
W.Va. attorney general files federal lawsuit to protect owners of pistol braces
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Millions of gun owners across the country have pistol braces to help stabilize their weapons. Now the federal government is taking a closer look at these items. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a coalition to file a lawsuit to get the federal...
WOUB
A former Meigs County sheriff is accused of theft and other crimes involving the withdrawal of public funds for personal use
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – A former Meigs County Sheriff has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to taking public fund for personal use. Keith Wood faces felony counts of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, and misuse of credit cards and misdemeanor counts of misuse of credit cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber.
WSAZ
City of Huntington set to vacate and secure abandoned sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, a Cabell County judge ruled that the city of Huntington can vacate and secure a property that was once home to a sober living facility. The city filed a lawsuit against the facility and its owners last week. The facility is located on Washington...
thelevisalazer.com
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
Metro News
Suspect holds up video gaming parlor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Large Amounts of Drugs, Cash, And Guns Recovered in Drug Bust
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that on. Friday, February 10, 2023, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major...
k105.com
Kentucky prosecutor, wife, stole nearly $600,000 from county attorney’s office
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife, who are serving time in federal prison, were found to have stolen nearly $600,000 from the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 54, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 42,...
Fire causes total loss to structure in Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Logan Fire Department says it responded to a fire that caused a total loss to a structure. Logan FD says crews got on the scene around 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Dingess Street. Crews say they received initial reports of possible entrapment but learned upon […]
Man arrested after pursuit on ATV in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that the suspect is a male. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is detained after they led police on a chase on their ATV in eastern Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8:15 […]
WTRF
West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
