Jim Ross Says Stone Cold Steve Austin Doesn’t Need To Compete At WrestleMania
Last month, Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumored to be a possible opponent for Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns in the light of Dwayne Johnson’s absence at The Showcase Of Immortals this year. However, neither match is on the cards as of yet. On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim...
New Names Revealed For WWE 2K23
Several new names, have been added to the WWE 2K23 roster. WWE and 2K Games announced that NXT star Zoey Stark will make her video game debut in the upcoming 2K23. Plus, several legends will also be part of the roster including The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Booker T, Lita, and Chyna.
Gigi Dolin Shows Off Damage From Jacy Jayne’s Stiff Kick On NXT
Gigi Dolin provides a look at her face less than 24 hours after Jacy Jayne kicked her head through a door on NXT. Bayley hosted a special edition of “Ding Dong Hello” alongside Toxic Attraction on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The “Role Model” used her influence to resolve the escalating tensions between the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Thunder Rosa Was Backstage At This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to PW Insider, Thunder Rosa was present backstage at the February 8 taping of Dynamite, which took place...
Thunder Rosa Did Spanish Commentary For AEW Dynamite This Week
The former AEW Women’s Champion has been working hard rehabbing her injuries and clearly, she is feeling much better now. She still appears backstage at shows despite her injury hiatus. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Thunder Rosa was part of the Spanish commentary team on this...
This Week’s Edition Of Friday Night SmackDown Nearing A Complete Sellout
The hottest story coming out of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is undoubtedly Sami Zayn betraying The Bloodline and the ramifications of his actions. In fact, his actions have caused a rift in the faction. According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, which will be emanating...
NXT Sees Drop In Viewership This Week
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of NXT. According to Wrestlenomics, NXT’s February 7th episode drew 562,000 viewers, with a .11 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The January 31st episode of WWE NXT brought an overnight average of 587,000 viewers, with a .13 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
Go Home Episode Of SmackDown For Money In The Bank 2023 Will Also Take Place In London, Show Will Air At UK Prime Time
WWE likes to tout their history-making moments. To celebrate this new addition to their summer schedule, the company was not shy about celebrating this new achievement. SmackDown has aired from the UK in the past, but it was always taped, so they wanted to make sure fans knew about this momentous occasion.
WWE Announces New Match For Monday’s RAW
Bronson Reed made his return to WWE television a while ago, as he immediately made an impact by interrupting The Miz and Dexter Lumis’ match on Monday Night RAW. The company has just announced that Bronson Reed will square off against Mustafa Ali on Monday’s WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6th episode of WWE Raw, setting up their match for next Monday.
Matches Announced For 2/10/23 AEW Rampage
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, the card for this Fridays AEW Rampage was announced featuring the likes of Jungle Boy, Ruby SoHo, Blackpool Combat Club and Mark Briscoe. You can see the full card below. AEW Rampage 2/10:. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA and Jon Moxley vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher and The...
Huge Spoiler On Possible Return Ahead Of Tonight’s SmackDown
It looks like one of the faces of the WWE Women’s division will be back on tonight’s SmackDown. According to PW Insider, Ronda Rousey was spotted in Connecticut today. Tonight’s show will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Therefore, fans can expect to...
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 2/10/23 – Will Jey Uso Show Up? Tag Title Match, Number 1 Contenders Match And More!
This week’s SmackDown will be another show centred around The Bloodline while we will also find out a new number 1 contender for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship as a fatal four way will take place on tonight’s show. This article will be updated from 8PM EST. Paul Heyman...
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A Match At WrestleMania
The Damage CTRL leader has been on a hot streak in recent memory. We’ll have to see what the road to WrestleMania has in store for the former Women’s Champion, but she already has a great plan in case Triple H’s booking ideas go south. During WWE...
Sami Zayn Says Returning To Old Theme Music At Elimination Chamber Would Be “Pretty Cool”
Sami debuted a new theme song on the October 22, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. The song, “This Is It,” showed a symbolical progression of his character from babyface to heel. Although the former Honorary Uce has been using the theme for months now, he won’t mind bringing back the OG at the upcoming Elimination Chamber.
Taila Santos vs. Erin Blanchfield Set As New Main Event For UFC Vegas 69
UFC Vegas 69 has a new headliner. The previously booked flyweight bout on Feb. 18 between Taila Santos and Erin Blanchfield has been elevated to a five-round main event, the UFC announced Friday. The news comes after UFC Vegas 69’s original main event, Cory Sandhagen vs. Marlon Vera, was rescheduled...
Jerry Lawler Will Make A Full Recovery After Suffering “Massive” Stroke
Jerry Lawler’s health challenges have been widely recognized by fans in recent times, including a life-threatening heart attack in 2012 during a Monday Night RAW broadcast, with Michael Cole stepping in to fill his role during his absence. As previously reported, the beloved pro wrestling legend was rushed to...
Jim Ross Says Don Callis Was his Own Worst Enemy While In WWE
Don Callis was once in WWE around 1998, but that time didn’t last long. He was released from his contract, and his exit was not the smoothest one. During Grilling JR, Jim Ross brought up Don Callis’ time in WWE. According to Good ole’ JR, Don Callis was his own worst enemy in Vince McMahon’s company.
Seth Rollins Discusses Becky Lynch And Ric Flair Making Up After Feud
Becky Lynch and Ric Flair recently made up after a very public feud over their shared “The Man” nickname. Rollins recently shed some more light on the subject, claiming that the beef was squashed between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Kota Ibushi Won’t Close The Door On Possibly Competing In WWE
Kota Ibushi has been on the shelf since his match with Kazuchika Okada in the final match of the G1 Climax 31 tournament in NJPW in October 2021, due to a shoulder injury. Fans have been eagerly anticipating his return to the ring, but there has been no official update on his in-ring comeback status yet.
Jade Cargill Feels She’s Now Ready To Challenge For The AEW Women’s World Championship
The AEW’s women’s division is currently divided into two. There’s the main card where the likes of Britt Baker, Saraya, and Jamie Hayter are and then there’s the mid-card that consists of wrestlers like Jade Cargill and Red Velvet and it looks like the TBS Champion is ready to transition to the main card.
