Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Black History Month: The legacy of Eastlake Park near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Eastlake Park is a park located near downtown Phoenix in the Garfield neighborhood. It has a playground, artwork, a baseball field and even a swimming pool. What many Valley residents might not realize is that it also has a complicated legacy intertwined with Black History in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Chicago’s summer tour is bound for Phoenix in August

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Classic rock band Chicago is making their way to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre on Aug. 18. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14, around 10 a.m., just in time for Valentine’s Day! The legendary band has been the highest charting musical act in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time, landing at No. 10. They recently released their 38th studio album in 2022 called “Born for This Moment.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location

A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show Returns to the Valley

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape show returns to the Valley kicking off the springtime garden season. The three-day event from Feb. 24–26 taking place at State Farm Stadium displays the best home improvement, design and landscaping products and services. The event showroom features more than 900 home improvement...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Most luxurious putting green properties in Arizona

With the return of Scottsdale’s highly anticipated WM Phoenix Open, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is highlighting its most unique and luxurious, putting green included properties for sale in Arizona. First up is 11408 E. Apache Vistas Dr., a single-family estate located in Scottsdale listed at $12.5 million....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travellens.co

What's Happening in Wickenburg, AZ, this Month?

Visit Wickenburg in Maricopa County, Arizona, if you want to experience the wild west in its very essence. Wickenburg is an absolute paradise in the middle of the desert, with over 300 sunny days a year and an abundance of fun things to do. Every town resident may feel their...
WICKENBURG, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
capitalbnews.org

Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Glendale, Arizona – January 2023 – Martin Auto Museum

The final stop on the Phoenix area car extravaganza is the Martin Auto Museum. The Mel Martin Auto Museum recently moved to a much larger facility on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. One great aspect of this museum is you are allowed to open the doors, and get in the cars if you like, on nearly all of the collection.
GLENDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years

When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
PHOENIX, AZ

