New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
AZFamily
Black History Month: The legacy of Eastlake Park near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Eastlake Park is a park located near downtown Phoenix in the Garfield neighborhood. It has a playground, artwork, a baseball field and even a swimming pool. What many Valley residents might not realize is that it also has a complicated legacy intertwined with Black History in Arizona.
AZFamily
Scottsdale gallery owner apologizes after racist comments to Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale gallery has issued an apology after racially-charged statements were caught on camera and have since gone viral on social media. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Old Town Scottsdale after a Native American group was performing on ESPN. A social media post of the tirade went viral late Tuesday. Police have since formally identified the man in the video as Gilbert Ortega, who is seen in eyewitness video yelling at the performers and causing a disturbance. Some statements included expletive language and appeared to mock traditional movements and chants.
AZFamily
Chicago’s summer tour is bound for Phoenix in August
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Classic rock band Chicago is making their way to Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre on Aug. 18. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 14, around 10 a.m., just in time for Valentine’s Day! The legendary band has been the highest charting musical act in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists of All Time, landing at No. 10. They recently released their 38th studio album in 2022 called “Born for This Moment.”
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location
A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show Returns to the Valley
The Maricopa County Home & Landscape show returns to the Valley kicking off the springtime garden season. The three-day event from Feb. 24–26 taking place at State Farm Stadium displays the best home improvement, design and landscaping products and services. The event showroom features more than 900 home improvement...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water. Scottsdale's mayor isn't happy
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city's historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing water crisis...
ABC 15 News
Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
citysuntimes.com
Most luxurious putting green properties in Arizona
With the return of Scottsdale’s highly anticipated WM Phoenix Open, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is highlighting its most unique and luxurious, putting green included properties for sale in Arizona. First up is 11408 E. Apache Vistas Dr., a single-family estate located in Scottsdale listed at $12.5 million....
First Arizona Black-owned wine bar to open in Tempe
Chic Chef 77 Bistro & Wine Bar, Arizona's first Black-owned wine bar, will open in Tempe on February 8.
travellens.co
What's Happening in Wickenburg, AZ, this Month?
Visit Wickenburg in Maricopa County, Arizona, if you want to experience the wild west in its very essence. Wickenburg is an absolute paradise in the middle of the desert, with over 300 sunny days a year and an abundance of fun things to do. Every town resident may feel their...
Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek school
Two dads co-parenting a 10-year-old daughter say they were asked to leave Heart Cry Academy, the private Christian school she attends in Queen Creek. Don Williams and Jose Ortega say that the pastor of the school was forthright with his conviction that other parents didn’t want them near their children.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Glendale, Arizona – January 2023 – Martin Auto Museum
The final stop on the Phoenix area car extravaganza is the Martin Auto Museum. The Mel Martin Auto Museum recently moved to a much larger facility on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. One great aspect of this museum is you are allowed to open the doors, and get in the cars if you like, on nearly all of the collection.
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 Years
When it comes to the food and beverage industry, few business owners are actually able to go out on top. While the vast majority of restaurants and bars close up shop after a few years, some do defy the odds and manage to stick around long enough for it to be passed down to another generation in the family, or sold to another interested party. Very few are actually able to step away on their own terms and call it a career, even after being a successful destination for hungry patrons. For one metro Phoenix restaurant, that is exactly what is taking place, as owners have announced their plans to close in order to move on with their lives.
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
