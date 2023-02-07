Grants Awarded for Restoration Work at Historic Somerville Borough Hall

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The ongoing restoration of Borough Hall, a Gothic-Revival structure built as a private home in 1888 will continue as the Borough Council has authorized bidding for architectural design and work on the front portico and other exterior improvements to the brick and brownstone facade.

The borough will combine two grants to pay for the project: $124,031 received from Somerset County, and $218,907 received from the state of New Jersey, according to Borough Clerk/Administrator Kevin Sluka.

MMR Architects, a firm that has drawn specifications for other work on the 19th-century building at 25 West End Ave., will submit plans to the state for approval.

The borough will "float" the money for the project from its surplus funds account, which will be reimbursed once the grant monies are received.

In previous years, grants have paid for several renovations, including new windows, restoration of stained glass windows, restoration of a vaulted ceiling and preservation planning, according to Sluka, who credits Marge Sullivan, wife of Mayor Dennis Sullivan and member of the borough's Historic Advisory Committee, with helping to prepare the $218,907 grant.

"It really helps to have a strong historic advisory committee, they do the research and are knowledgeable about the historic structures in town," Sluka said.

The borough received a grant of $46,360 in 2015, and $23,535 in 2018 for restoration work on the Daniel Robert House, which was built for New Yorker Daniel Robert by the New England firm of Lambert and Bunnell and was designed to be a faithful replica of the Alexander Jackson Davis’ 1847 Harral House in Bridgeport, Conn., which has since been demolished.

The 2018 New Jersey Historic Trust grant helped fund an update to a 2008 preservation plan. The 2015 Trust grant helped fund the restoration of 15 original windows, including removal of existing storm windows, sash and frame restoration and painting, hardware restoration and weather-stripping installation.

In 1923, the residence was sold to the Somerville Elks Lodge, and a ballroom addition, which became the borough library, was constructed in 1939.

The residence was purchased by the borough in 1958 for use as the municipal hall.







