Baby and two young children injured in quadruple stabbing in Huddersfield

By Matt Powell
 3 days ago

Two young children and a baby were found with 'serious stab injuries' as a woman remains under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, police have said.

A four-year-old girl, two-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby boy were all rushed to hospital after being found injured at an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Police were called to the scene at about 8am on Monday, after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service.

The three-month-old baby and the four-year-old girl are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two-year-old boy is described as being in a serious but stable condition.

A 34-year-old woman was treated for injuries and remains under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, of the homicide and major enquiry team, said: 'We continue to carry out extensive inquiries into this incident which resulted in three children suffering serious injuries this morning.

'A woman continues to be treated for injuries and remains under arrest in hospital. Based on our investigations so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with what has taken place.

'Officers continue to support the family involved at what is clearly a dreadful time for them.

'I would like to remind residents that this case involves very young children and ask that their privacy is respected and members of the public avoid unhelpful speculation which can only increase distress for the family involved.'

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin, of Kirklees Police, said: 'Reassurance patrols are taking place in the local area by officers from the Huddersfield neighbourhood policing team and will be continuing throughout the day as Kirklees officers work to support colleagues from HMET.'

One Walpole Road resident, who asked not to be named, said: 'I just knew them to say hi to - they seem like good people.'

Another neighbour said: 'I don't know the lady but I've seen her when I've been taking my kids to school and we'd greet each other, she's good. I was very, very shocked.'

Neighbour Vincent Jones, 86, who has lived in the street for more than 40 years, said he was 'shocked'.

'Anybody would be,' Mr Jones said. 'I saw the ambulance out there and they were taking a woman away. The ambulance woke me up at about 8am.

'She was wrapped in blankets. There were loads of ambulances and police cars.'

Mr Jones said he did not know the family well but had seen a woman and her small children coming and going in the street.

He said: 'I saw them about, but not to have a conversation with. They would say hello and that's it.

'Let's just hope they're all right.'

Forensic officers in white protective clothing were seen coming in and out of the pebble-dashed, mid-terrace house.

But all the scenes-of-crime staff and police left the area by 3pm, after a cordon was removed, leaving just one officer at the blue front door of the property.

