95Yr Woman's Love Story

Love knows no bounds and age is just a number when it comes to matters of the heart. This can be seen in the story of a 95-year-old woman who fell in love with her 35-year-old friend.
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Sara B

Breaking up is hard when the love you share is toxic, the end of a love that should have never been; a goodbye letter.

**This is a semi-fictional love story told to me by a friend, to represent how a love so pure was broken, a break-up letter, permission obtained to publish**. I was going to block you and disappear from your life, and as much as I want to do that, I need to tell you a few things, and I think the other way would have been a passive-aggressive way out, and I want this to be the last toxic relationship I will ever have.
IndieWire

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Is a Stunning Depiction of What Lost Love Has Wrought

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Last of Us” Season 1, Episode 5, “Endure and Survive.”] “Kids die,” she says. “They die all the time. Do you think the whole world revolves around him? That he’s worth everything?” Kathleen’s question is rhetorical, of course. By the time she finds Henry (Lamar Johnson) and confronts him, she’s made it abundantly clear how she would answer. But there’s hypocrisy in her accusation — a duplicity she can’t recognize through her rage. Yes, Henry gave up her brother, Michael, the leader of the resistance movement in Kansas City, and Michael was killed by...
Crystal Jackson

40 Quotes for Long-Distance Love

To love someone who we can see and touch every day is precious, but there’s something extraordinarily powerful about loving someone across any distance. Long-distance relationships are not for the faint of heart. They require enormous reserves of courage, patience, love, and trust. They require devotion, communication, and a commitment to making it work. Without these ingredients, the connection can be easily broken.
Daily Evergreen

“Hey honey, I love you”

I have found the person who I am madly in love with. I could write an entire twelve-page essay just about this amazing person. On a sadder note, this beautiful woman who has stolen my heart and I have had to move away from each other across the state. We...
psychologytoday.com

The Other Side of Unrequited Love: Rejecting Unwanted Romance

Turning down love carries its own distinctive and troubling emotions, deserving of consideration. Unwanted admirers create a moral dilemma. We want to acknowledge their feelings but not encourage them. Admirers have no moral conflict. Rejecting romance requires being direct, resisting reciprocity, staying general, preparing for persistence, and accepting our blunt...
Futurity

5 ways kids’ Valentine’s Day cards embrace gender stereotypes

Children’s Valentine’s cards often introduce and reinforce stereotypes and attitudes about gender as well as expectations about young children’s bodies, interests, and behaviors, argues Deborah Borisoff. Typically thought of as a commercial holiday for adults fueled by purchases of wine, chocolates, jewelry, and lingerie, Valentine’s Day has...
psychologytoday.com

Why Some Couples Play “Hot Potato” With Anxiety

People who are more anxious try to give some of their anxiety to those who are less anxious. Anxiety tends to be polarized into rigid gender roles in heterosexual couples. Some men try to "solve" their female partner's anxiety in order to avoid feeling negative emotions themselves. Accepting more of...

