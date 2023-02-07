Read full article on original website
Related
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
slj.com
Cover Reveal and Q&A: Author DaVaun Sanders Reveals All About His New Series Launch, Keynan Masters and the Peerless Magic Crew
Sometimes it’s a title. Sometimes the cover itself. Sometimes it’s a little more ineffable than that. A certain je ne sais quoi. Who knows why I think some books would make better cover reveals than others, but by gum today’s book got me excited. Maybe, just maybe, it was the description of the plot. See what you think:
Comments / 0