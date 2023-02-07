Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
Artist and ‘Spring Breakers’ Director Harmony Korine Joins Hauser & Wirth
Filmmaker and artist Harmony Korine has joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. The move will see Korine leave Gagosian, a behemoth gallery that frequently acts as a competitor to Hauser & Wirth. Among the general public, Korine is best-known for directing zeitgeist-defining films like 2012’s Spring Breakers, the not-exactly-wholesome tale of four college students who find themselves in more trouble than they asked for when school isn’t in session. Two former Disney Channel stars, Gucci Mane and James Franco, highlight its cast. Korine is also famous for writing Kids, the 1995 film by Larry Clark about...
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Burt Bacharach, the essence of pop music success, dies at 94
At the Brill Building, the legendary songwriters’ mecca on Broadway in New York City, composer Burt Bacharach first teamed with lyricist Hal David in 1956. Over the next decade, the two helped define the broad reaches of popular music with a run of hit songs that poured from the radio, added depth and emotion to films and evoked memories with listeners.
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the songwriter and performer who turned easy listening into high art, has died at 94. A representative for Bacharach confirmed to the Washington Post that the singer died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and...
The Children of Jazz Greats—The Next Generation: Ravi Coltrane, Jasper Armstrong Marsalis, and More
For decades in the 20th century, Jazz was the dominant form of music entertainment. Born from the blues and ragtime, the improvisational musical style took hold in a major way from the 1920s and continued on through the decades with artists like John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and more. Since its...
Review: Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau and Beatles come together
“Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles,” Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch Records) Brad Mehldau and the Beatles make a captivating jazz combo. It helps that Mehldau’s piano stylings have a range worthy of the Fab Four. He bridges the divides between Debussy and Professor Longhair, between rock and Rachmaninoff, his rhythms tipsy at times as he evokes saloon music and comic opera.
'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles Nan Goldin's career of art and activism
On Feb. 9, 2019, artist Nan Goldin led a protest at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in which activists dropped fake OxyContin prescriptions — all attributed to Richard Sackler, the CEO of Purdue Pharma — into the air of the museum's sprawling atrium. Some activists lay on the museum's ground floor, posing as if they were dead.
Cab Calloway and music greats of the past were change agents for the future
Cab Calloway is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in jazz music during the 1930s and 1940s. His unique style of singing, showmanship, and pioneering musical innovations helped to shape the sound of modern jazz. Calloway began his career in 1927 playing drums for a band led...
Composer Burt Bacharach dies in Los Angeles at age 94
Burt Bacharach, the prolific Oscar-winning composer whose long string of hits including “I Say A Little Prayer,’ “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love” made him one of the most enduring songwriters in pop history, has died at age 94, his publicist announced Thursday.
Composer Burt Bacharach, Smooth Virtuoso of 1960s Pop, Dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the velvety smooth composer and orchestrator whose partnership with lyricist Hal David brought swanky sophistication to pop music in the 1960s, has died. He was 94. Bacharach died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, publicist Tina Brausam announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterRobert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on 'The Black Stallion,' Dies at 80Arnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Charles Kimbrough, Anchor Jim Dial on 'Murphy Brown,' Dies at 86 Bacharach composed the music for some 50 top 10 hits, including six that reached No. 1. Among his most...
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
