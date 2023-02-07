Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Step inside Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown as they celebrate National Pizza Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods! Thursday is National Pizza Day. which is observed every year on Feb. 9. Did you know that the nation’s first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi’s in New York, established in 19-05. Antica Pizzeria Port’alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world’s first pizzeria, established in 1738. And According to National Day Calendar, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.
OnlyInYourState
Here’s The Perfect Weekend Itinerary If You Love Exploring Nevada’s Best Antique Stores
Who doesn’t like antiquing? Right!? Well, for all of you who truly enjoy wandering around looking for special treasures, this is the perfect weekend itinerary if you want to check out Nevada’s best antique stores. From Carson City to Elko and many stops in between, pack up the car, rent a trailer for all of your finds, and enjoy!
Sierra Sun
EAT This Week: Truckee Food Shop’s American Sandwich
To try and decide each week where and what to eat around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. If anyone...
KOLO TV Reno
Tips for owning chicken in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
2news.com
Reno Little Theater Partners with Fallon Shelter for Sell-Out Show
The Reno Little Theater's latest production, "Baskerville," is a Sherlock Holmes mystery. "It's an adaptation by Ken Ludwig, who is a great writer, a very funny writer," said Chad Sweet, Production Manager and Technical Director for the Reno Little Theater. "So this is a fun take on that murder mystery."
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: This tasty spicy BBQ cream cheese dip will make you the real Super Bowl MVP
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether your living room is Eagles Country or part of the Chiefs Kingdom, you’ll come out victorious on Sunday with this delicious Spicy BBQ Cream Cheese Dip from Chef Jonathan Chapin of Reno Recipes! It’s fast and easy so that you don’t miss a moment of all the action.
2news.com
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno
Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
2news.com
Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location
Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
2news.com
Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race
The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
2news.com
Western Nevada College Recognized as Purple Heart College
Western Nevada College (WNC) continued its support and respect for veterans Wednesday by introducing the first of six Purple Heart parking spaces designated for its three campuses. WNC becomes the second college in Nevada to provide Purple Heart parking spaces. To celebrate this occasion, WNC held a ceremony to honor...
2news.com
Karma Box Project Teaching Local Youth Confidence Skills
A youth confidence workshop put on by the Karma Box Project, ReDirect Youth Outreach, and the Reno Police Department was hosted at ReDirect Athletics this afternoon. It was the second time they've held the event, the first being in November. They say the first event last fall was a success...
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
KOLO TV Reno
Driver to waive Valentine’s Day hearing
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver is set to waive his preliminary hearing. His hearing was set by a judge to take place on Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Driver stands accused of kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March of 2022. He is facing six charges in...
nnbw.com
McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property
A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
KOLO TV Reno
SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
