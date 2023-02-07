ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Step inside Noble Pie Parlor in Midtown as they celebrate National Pizza Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America’s favorite foods! Thursday is National Pizza Day. which is observed every year on Feb. 9. Did you know that the nation’s first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi’s in New York, established in 19-05. Antica Pizzeria Port’alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world’s first pizzeria, established in 1738. And According to National Day Calendar, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

EAT This Week: Truckee Food Shop’s American Sandwich

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around Truckee-Tahoe can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. If anyone...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Tips for owning chicken in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With egg prices soaring, some in Reno may want to start your own chicken coop. The City of Reno doesn’t regulate chickens, so you can own them without much of an issue and there aren’t any restrictions as to how many you can own.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3 Lake Tahoe spas included on ‘America’s Favorite’ list

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three spa businesses at Lake Tahoe have been recognized as “America’s Favorite Spas of 2022” by a national website that showcases the best spa and wellness experiences in North America. Stillwater Spa & Salon, located at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Reno Little Theater Partners with Fallon Shelter for Sell-Out Show

The Reno Little Theater's latest production, "Baskerville," is a Sherlock Holmes mystery. "It's an adaptation by Ken Ludwig, who is a great writer, a very funny writer," said Chad Sweet, Production Manager and Technical Director for the Reno Little Theater. "So this is a fun take on that murder mystery."
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan

NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevada’s newest radio station 96.1 The Zone debuts in Reno

Northern Nevada’s newest radio station – called 96.1 The Zone and featuring a blend of alternative music -- debuted in Reno on Friday. Owned and operated by Reno Media Group/Americom, which also operates eight other stations in the area, The Zone will play alternative hits from the 90s through today.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Raley's Closing Its South Lake Tahoe Location

Raley's has confirmed it is closing the store's location on 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. In a statement to 2 News on Thursday, Raley's said the lease expires on June 30, 2023. They say they remain committed to the store on Emerald Bay Road. Full statement below:. For nearly 60 years,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Sparks Man Participating in Alaska Iron Dog Snowmobile Race

The Alaskan Iron Dog race kicks off in eight days. A man from Sparks, Kris Kaltenbacher, will be participating in the exhibition class of the event. There are two sections of the race, the pro racers and the exhibition. For the pro racers the entire course is 2,503 miles across Alaska. The course takes over a span of days as snowmobilers get ready for rapid speeds and temperatures that can reach 40 to 50 below zero degrees.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Western Nevada College Recognized as Purple Heart College

Western Nevada College (WNC) continued its support and respect for veterans Wednesday by introducing the first of six Purple Heart parking spaces designated for its three campuses. WNC becomes the second college in Nevada to provide Purple Heart parking spaces. To celebrate this occasion, WNC held a ceremony to honor...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Karma Box Project Teaching Local Youth Confidence Skills

A youth confidence workshop put on by the Karma Box Project, ReDirect Youth Outreach, and the Reno Police Department was hosted at ReDirect Athletics this afternoon. It was the second time they've held the event, the first being in November. They say the first event last fall was a success...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver to waive Valentine’s Day hearing

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver is set to waive his preliminary hearing. His hearing was set by a judge to take place on Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Driver stands accused of kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March of 2022. He is facing six charges in...
FERNLEY, NV
nnbw.com

McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property

A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
YERINGTON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE

