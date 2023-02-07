Read full article on original website
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
recordgazette.net
Burglary suspect arrested
Beaumont Police Department officers arrested a burglary suspect found in a Beaumont home on Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to a police department press release, at 12:02 p.m. on Tuesday the department received a 911 call from a homeowner reporting that an unknown subject forced entry into her home in the area of Flamingo Street and Billings Avenue.
crimevoice.com
Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery
“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Admits Starting Fire in Attempt to Kill Homeless Man
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon who intentionally set a fire at a Riverside homeless encampment that burned a man whom the defendant wanted to kill pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 21 years in state prison. Joseph Wayne Breyer, 43, of Riverside admitted...
2urbangirls.com
Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on armed robbery charge in Rialto
A man has been arrested on an armed robbery charge and one other suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Jan. 4, Rialto officers responded to a business in the 100 block of W. Baseline Road regarding a robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot.
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
NBC Los Angeles
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests mother who had drugs in the back seat of her car, next to her children
Police arrested a mother who had 14 pounds of methamphetamine in the back seat of her car, right next to her children, during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was doing follow-up on a narcotics sales case and a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
MURRIETA (CNS) – A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in...
vvng.com
Kiowa Road in Apple Valley closed due to an officer-involved shooting investigation
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An officer-involved shooting (OIS) has prompted the hard closure of Kiowa Road in the Town of Apple Valley. It happened at about 3:00 pm, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the 13100 block of Kiowa Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed the OIS. Huerta...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
Racial profiling claim made against San Bernardino Police Department
A business owner in San Bernardino says he was the victim of racial profiling after what he and his lawyer are calling an unlawful search and seizure by a San Bernardino police officer. They now plan to take legal action. Micaiah Barber owns L-7 Auto Group, an auto repair and used car shop in San […]
ukenreport.com
Cathedral City Man Arrested for Child Endangerment
CATHEDRAL CITY — A 39-year-old Cathedral City man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 on charges of child endangerment, following an incident that originated at James Workman Middle School, according to Commander Jon Enos. Roman Rodriguez was also arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of...
2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
foxla.com
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
