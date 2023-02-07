Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas GemAsh JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergCorpus Christi, TX
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The USS Lexington in Corpus ChristiEast Coast TravelerCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
Woman looks to find rightful owner of urn found in Corpus Christi Bay
Ymelda Anaya saw a brown spot out in the bay. She sat and waited, watching the current push the unknown object closer to shore, until close enough to pull from the water.
Forgotten Robstown cemetery remains unclaimed
In Robstown, there’s a cemetery with no owner that has led to a lack of maintenance, this has caused problems for people with loved ones buried there.
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Corpus Christi and the good he is doing for the community.
Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what, if anything, was found in the home.
$1,500 offered to help find robbers in string of local Motel 6 car burglaries
The owner and operator of the Motel 6 off of Interstate Highway 37 is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the suspects who broke into at least five cars on his property.
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicides
Texas Rangers need your help with three 1980s cold case homicides that occurred in Houston, Corpus Christi, and Lubbock, Texas. Anyone who provides credible information that leads to the arrest of the killers can receive up to $3,000. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and tipsters will be provided a tip number to use as an identifier (instead of the tipster's name).
Long-time Nueces County constable announces he is hanging up his badge
Sherwood has worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He spent 44 of them with Nueces County. His last day with the county is Feb. 28.
KIII TV3
Near freezing temperatures possible Saturday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another cold front moves through the Coastal Bend tonight into Friday morning. It'll be a quiet passage, but north winds pick up at 15-28 mph, Friday. The cold front will keep temperatures in the lower 60s under mainly sunny skies. Dew points will fall into...
South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts after improper relationship with student, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bishop Consolidated Independent School District teacher who resigned mid-January after allegations of an improper relationship with a student has been arrested, Bishop Police Department officials said. Andrea Peña, 28, is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, indecency with a child, sexual...
Comments / 0