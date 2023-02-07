Read full article on original website
Related
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child
MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
Riverside County man arrested for igniting Target store fire, causing over $11 million in damage
A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly lighting a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage. The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi. On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road […]
crimevoice.com
Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery
“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
Fontana Herald News
Police shut down illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and make several arrests
Police shut down an illegal dispensary in San Bernardino and made numerous arrests, according to a Facebook post by the San Bernardino Police Department on Feb. 7. Eastern District resource officers served a search warrant on the illegal dispensary with the assistance of the MET team and patrol officers. Officers...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests mother who had drugs in the back seat of her car, next to her children
Police arrested a mother who had 14 pounds of methamphetamine in the back seat of her car, right next to her children, during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. The P.D.'s Rapid Response Team (RRT) was doing follow-up on a narcotics sales case and a...
Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands
A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Charges Expected Against Felon Suspected of Stashing Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin
BANNING (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of storing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, for sale out of his Cherry Valley home and other properties was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of possession of controlled substances for sale. Julio Cesar Castillo,...
NBC Los Angeles
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly killing deputy
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell...
Racial profiling claim made against San Bernardino Police Department
A business owner in San Bernardino says he was the victim of racial profiling after what he and his lawyer are calling an unlawful search and seizure by a San Bernardino police officer. They now plan to take legal action. Micaiah Barber owns L-7 Auto Group, an auto repair and used car shop in San […]
Man suspected of selling stolen goods on OfferUp arrested
A man was arrested last week on suspicion of selling stolen goods through an online marketplace, said the City of Escondido in a news release.
'True Crime: The Manhunt for Christopher Dorner' retraces the ex-cop's deadly rampage
It was ten years ago this week that fired LAPD officer Christopher Dorner went on nine-day rampage as he sought revenge on the department.
2urbangirls.com
Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
foxla.com
Orange County lawyer victim of extortion by Mexican police before death: report
LOS ANGELES - The Orange County prosecutor who was found dead in Mexico last month was reportedly the victim of extortion in the hours leading up to his death. Rosarito police extorted money from Elliot Blair and his wife less than two hours before he died, according to reports. PREVIOUS...
$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga
Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
z1077fm.com
Human remains found in 29 Palms alleged squat house
A handyman cleaning out an alleged squat-house in Twentynine Palms found what are suspected to be human remains. On Tuesday (February 7) just before noon, an unidentified handyman notified Sheriff’s Deputies to his gruesome discovery made at a house in the 7400 block of Sahara Ave. The handyman, who had been hired to clean out the location after it had been lived in by what he said were “squatters,” found ashes believed to be human remains, contained in one urn and one baggie, in a cupboard at the location.
2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
ukenreport.com
Cathedral City Man Arrested for Child Endangerment
CATHEDRAL CITY — A 39-year-old Cathedral City man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 on charges of child endangerment, following an incident that originated at James Workman Middle School, according to Commander Jon Enos. Roman Rodriguez was also arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of...
