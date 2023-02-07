ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

KTLA

State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra

California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
LA HABRA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Suspected of Molesting Elsinore Child

MURRIETA (CNS) – A 51-year-old man suspected of molesting a Lake Elsinore girl was being held Friday on $500,000 bail. Victor Saragusa Morones of Temecula was arrested and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and annoying a minor.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
crimevoice.com

Juvenile Suspect Arrested in Armed Gas Station Robbery

“On Monday, February 6th, just before 1:00 AM, PSPD dispatch received a call about a robbery at a gas station on the 3600 block of E. Ramon Rd. The witness reported two Hispanic male suspects entered the store and stole a case of beer. At one point, store employees tried to retrieve the case of beer. An employee was assaulted, and one of the suspects brandished a firearm and fired a shot in the air. The suspects then fled the scene with a third suspect who was driving the suspect vehicle.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police shoot, kill robbery suspect after chase from San Bernardino to Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – An armed robbery suspect from San Bernardino was fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in La Habra. Officers from the Fullerton Police Department attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a Ford Explorer just after 1 a.m. at Harbor Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. After refusing to stop the suspect led them on a chase from Fullerton to nearby La Habra, according to a report from ABC 7.
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for attempted murder during cell phone robbery in Redlands

A man was arrested for attempted murder after violently attacking a woman for her cell phone in Redlands on Thursday. The suspect was identified as Marcus Levon Crowley, 30, by the Redlands Police Department. Police believe the man is a transient person. Authorities say Crowley entered a Boost Mobile store at 766 Tennessee Street and […]
REDLANDS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid

A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Lawsuit against ICE’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers proceeds as class action

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal judge has granted class certification in a lawsuit challenging U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s alleged practice of impersonating police officers when conducting warrantless arrests of community members at their homes, two immigrant rights groups announced Thursday. “This development is monumental for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.  
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
z1077fm.com

Human remains found in 29 Palms alleged squat house

A handyman cleaning out an alleged squat-house in Twentynine Palms found what are suspected to be human remains. On Tuesday (February 7) just before noon, an unidentified handyman notified Sheriff’s Deputies to his gruesome discovery made at a house in the 7400 block of Sahara Ave. The handyman, who had been hired to clean out the location after it had been lived in by what he said were “squatters,” found ashes believed to be human remains, contained in one urn and one baggie, in a cupboard at the location.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
HeySoCal

2 women convicted of killing elderly casino visitor during robbery

Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and other offenses. A Murrieta jury deliberated two hours before finding Candace Tai Townsell, 42, and Kimesha Monae Williams, 38, both of Moreno Valley, guilty of the 2019 slaying of 84-year-old Afaf Anis Assad of Long Beach.
TEMECULA, CA
ukenreport.com

Cathedral City Man Arrested for Child Endangerment

CATHEDRAL CITY — A 39-year-old Cathedral City man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8 on charges of child endangerment, following an incident that originated at James Workman Middle School, according to Commander Jon Enos. Roman Rodriguez was also arrested for child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA

