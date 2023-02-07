Nick Kyrgios gushes over model girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in shoot

Costeen Hatzi has reached highly-coveted WAG status.

And the model is certainly enjoying the benefits of her social stardom - with her landing her first major campaign for Bondi Sands.

Costeen shared a slew of photos on Monday of herself posing for a shoot with the brand in a skimpy crop and bike shorts.

The raven-haired star looked stunning as she posed in the skimpy ensemble to promote the sun-smart tanner and sunscreen.

'Day 1 with Bondi Sands. Shooting something very exciting, can't wait to share with you all,' she captioned the photos.

Tennis champion Nick was quick to approve of the shoot with him gushing over his girlfriend-of-one-year.

'The girl doing big things!!!! Proud of you baby, we are really taking over,' Nick wrote in the comments section of the photo.

It comes just days after Nick admitted he and Costeen would like to have four children before quickly removing the post.

The tennis star, who often takes questions from his millions of followers on Instagram, was asked, 'How many kids you want?'

He replied with a simple '4' - only for his answer to disappear soon after.

He had previously hinted at a wedding and some little Kyrgios kids in a playful interview with Today's Karl Stefanovic last March, and doubled down on his plans to wed Hatzi in January.

He posted 'our wedding soon' after seeing photos of his partner posing with a baby online.

Kyrgios has happily credited Hatzi's positive influence with helping him produce the best year of his tennis career in 2022.

He called her the 'best girlfriend in the world' as he applauded his support crew in July last year as he closed in on his appearance in the Wimbledon men's singles final against Novak Djokovic.

'In the past when I've got this far in a grand slam or I've played big matches, I haven't been able to separate ... I used to be on my phone a lot after matches like this,' he said.

'But I feel like I’m really able to switch off from that. And that’s a big part of my growth. Obviously being obsessed with my girlfriend helps.'

The world No.21 is currently recovering from surgery on the knee injury that ruined his Australian Open campaign and opened himself up to questions from his 3.3million followers this weekend with the words 'Alright let's do some fun ones today'.

When a fan asked 'If you could only save one person, Thannis [his best friend Thanasi Kokkinakis] or Cos, who would you choose?' he replied, 'I think I would have a kid and call him thanasi, would have to save my girl.'