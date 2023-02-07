ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

wccsradio.com

IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY

IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
INDIANA, PA
Penn

Housing Scholarship Update: IUP needs to repay its debt on the suite-style residence halls

On Tuesday, the Student Government Association (SGA) discussed the petition to expand the housing scholarship to Whitmyre residents and DUO, IUP’s new two-factor authentication system. Housing Scholarship. The Cook Honors College (CHC) Senator, Kailee St. Pierre (sohpomore, criminology), discussed her recent meeting with Dr. Chauna Craig, Director of the...
Penn

'This isn't who we are.' Yes, it is

That is the word to describe how we feel about the events that transpired during the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is regarded as the “Black national anthem,” last night at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC). What was originally meant to...
INDIANA, PA
Penn

IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy

A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
wccsradio.com

INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER

Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

New executive director hired at Vision Together 2025

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown non-profit organization Vision Together 2025 announced they have hired a new executive director. Robert Forcey is slated to begin his new role on Monday, Feb. 13. “I am excited to be entrusted with the leadership of Vision Together 2025,” Forcey said. “Weare going to be focusing on continuing to do […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Penn

Highest-paying science jobs in Altoona

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Altoona, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County District Attorney resigns from position

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has resigned from her position just weeks after a judge dismissed charges in her third mistrial. Potts was accused by Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood of “reckless conduct” in January after her third mistrial in less than one year. Livengood went on to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Elementary first graders celebrate their bus drivers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, February 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) traveled to Clearfield Elementary School for “Love the Bus” 2023. School Resource Officer Levi Olson, HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods, and PennDOT Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen shared safety tips for […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign

The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Former Greensburg police detective announces run for mayor

A former Greensburg police detective is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor. Jerry Vernail, 60, said he was motivated to run for the office after the recent arrest of the force’s police chief by federal investigators, which makes the third city officer charged with a crime since 2016. One of the duties of mayor is being in charge of public safety and the police department, Vernail said.
GREENSBURG, PA
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS

The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

