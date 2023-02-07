Read full article on original website
IUP PRESIDENT RESPONDS TO RACIST POST FROM WEDNESDAY
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll has addressed a racist incident that happened in connection with an event at the IUP basketball game earlier this week. Between the two basketball games at the KCAC Wednesday night, the IUP Chorale, IUP Chorus, visiting lecturer Professor Moses Phillips, IUP president Dr. Michael Driscoll and College of Arts and Humanities Dean Curt Scheib performed the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, which has become known as the black national anthem. But it was reported that a student took to Snapchat and posted a racist message in connection with the event.
IUP students looking forward to academics, events as semester progresses
As the semester kicks into high gear, there is a lot that IUP students are looking forward to. Whether it pertains to student life or academics, students have a lot of plans in order for the semester. There are many students on campus who, along with their own personal interests,...
Housing Scholarship Update: IUP needs to repay its debt on the suite-style residence halls
On Tuesday, the Student Government Association (SGA) discussed the petition to expand the housing scholarship to Whitmyre residents and DUO, IUP’s new two-factor authentication system. Housing Scholarship. The Cook Honors College (CHC) Senator, Kailee St. Pierre (sohpomore, criminology), discussed her recent meeting with Dr. Chauna Craig, Director of the...
'This isn't who we are.' Yes, it is
That is the word to describe how we feel about the events that transpired during the performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is regarded as the “Black national anthem,” last night at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex (KCAC). What was originally meant to...
IUP student caught using racial slurs on Snapchat, causing controversy
A screenshot of a post made by an IUP student on their Snapchat account has gone viral overnight. In that post, the student used a derogatory slur that is demeaning to Black Americans and claimed that Black students did not deserve a “national anthem.”. The post was seemingly made...
INDIANA SUPERINTENDENT TO LEAVE DISTRICT TO TAKE SAME POST IN WINDBER
Indiana Area School District Superintendent Michael Vuckovich will leave the district later this year to take a similar job closer to his home. On Thursday night, the Windber School Board voted to offer Vuckovich the job of Superintendent in their school district. This will be a move that will allow him to stay close to home, and it is the district where his children attend school.
New executive director hired at Vision Together 2025
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown non-profit organization Vision Together 2025 announced they have hired a new executive director. Robert Forcey is slated to begin his new role on Monday, Feb. 13. “I am excited to be entrusted with the leadership of Vision Together 2025,” Forcey said. “Weare going to be focusing on continuing to do […]
Highest-paying science jobs in Altoona
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Altoona, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Bedford County District Attorney resigns from position
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts has resigned from her position just weeks after a judge dismissed charges in her third mistrial. Potts was accused by Bedford County President Judge Travis Livengood of “reckless conduct” in January after her third mistrial in less than one year. Livengood went on to […]
Clearfield Elementary first graders celebrate their bus drivers
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday, February 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Highway Safety Network (HSN) traveled to Clearfield Elementary School for “Love the Bus” 2023. School Resource Officer Levi Olson, HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods, and PennDOT Safety Press Officer Tim Nebgen shared safety tips for […]
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
Pittsburgh nonprofit fires three employees in alleged anti-union campaign
The United Steel Workers accuse a local nonprofit organization of firing three employees as part of what they call “a classic and vicious union-busting campaign.”. Refugee mentoring nonprofit Hello Neighbor terminated three staff members last week, one month after a supermajority of eligible workers requested voluntary recognition of their bargaining unit and roughly one week before employees are due to vote on whether to unionize with the United Steelworkers.
Former Greensburg police detective announces run for mayor
A former Greensburg police detective is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor. Jerry Vernail, 60, said he was motivated to run for the office after the recent arrest of the force’s police chief by federal investigators, which makes the third city officer charged with a crime since 2016. One of the duties of mayor is being in charge of public safety and the police department, Vernail said.
Two establishments ordered closed by health department
Two establishments have been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. Fat Catz in Knoxville was operating without a valid health permit, operating while previously ordered closed and they refused entry for an inspection.
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS
The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
Work to replace decades-old bridge starting in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge that has been in use since the 1930s will soon be replaced in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work on the bridge that spans Stump Creek on Route 410 near the village of Troutville is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 13. The 17 […]
Pa. school nurse and staff save pregnant teacher’s life: reports
It’s because of a Pennsylvania school nurse Rhaeann Shepler and her quick thinking that a teacher is able to see another day. Shepler, of the Penn-Trafford School District in Westmoreland County, was honored earlier this week for saving the life of her pregnant co-worker and unborn baby, according to TribLive and KDKA.
'American Pickers' make stop in Central PA; interview Tyrone business owner
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — According to a press release, the team from the popular TV show "American Pickers" recently made a stop in Central Pennsylvania where they interviewed a Blair County business owner. The "American Pickers" crew visited with Glenn Ray, the owner of G&R Excavating and Demolition...
Crews work to resolve unexpected odor in parts of Westmoreland County
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Crews in parts of Westmoreland County were busy late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with reports of natural gas odors in homes and businesses. Most of the reports came from people in the Murrysville area. People’s Gas said the smell is not coming from a...
