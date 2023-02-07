The phrase “generational talent” is a moniker typically associated with perennial excellence in sports, but it may also be the most fitting description for the phenomenal creative endeavor of “Rahman Jamaal”. Hardly anyone can claim to have positively impacted the Hip Hop music and education realms in the same way that Rahman Jamaal has since his 2003 breakout role as “Flip” in the Sundance Film Festival feature “The Beat”. Jamaal has always had a deep-rooted desire to help mold and empower the future generation of creatives and artists alike, and his astonishing level of talent and proficiency in just about anything he does helps him pave the pathway for others who understand Hip Hop as a transformational force on the planet.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO