Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?
We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat
Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
FOX 21 Online
Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
northernnewsnow.com
Angel on the Ice: Born out of tragedy, Ashland’s ice rescue craft continues to make a difference
ASHLAND, WI -- One cold day in 1991, 16-year-old Dan Bochler was out on Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay when the ice gave out underneath him. “The Dan Bochler incident occurred long before my career here at Ashland fire,” said Captain Matt Spangler with the Ashland Fire Department, “I believe he was out fishing and found himself in the lake.”
Pothole Season Comes Early With March-Like Freeze Thaw Cycle
The forecast calls for potholes and even a few pot-craters. After significant thaws in January and February the Northland's freeze-thaw cycle is on fast-forward. The maps resemble something out of early March, and with gyrations in temperature around the freezing mark, pothole formation will likely accelerate in the days and weeks to come.
Duluth’s Bentleyville Unveils Winner Of 20th Anniversary Logo Design Contest
When Bentleyville opens in Duluth in 2023, it will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, so organizers recently reached out to the community to help design a new logo to mark the milestone. After all, if you're going to celebrate a 20th Anniversary, you must have a sweet new logo to...
FOX 21 Online
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Meadowlands, Hermantown, Duluth
Meadowlands, MN- County State Aid Highway 133 East of Meadowlands will close between Highway 29 and Highway 47 beginning on Monday, February 13 through the end of June. The bridge crosses the Whiteface River. It has been in place since 1964. The steel beams are rated as poor condition and the road’s surface often needs re-doing. The project is starting early in order to safely work within the river and not worry about spring runoff season.
northernnewsnow.com
Hibbing Police help rescue man in wheelchair from house fire
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - Police helped rescued a man in a wheelchair from a house fire in Hibbing Tuesday morning. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire’s Facebook page, the fire was reported around 6:10 a.m. near 13th Avenue and 18th Street East. An older man in...
BBB Warns Of Fake Parking Ticket Scam
It looks like scammers are getting more creative by the day! The Better Business Bureau is warning of a parking ticket scam, where scammers actually print out fake parking tickets and stick them to your windshield. Recently, there was another scam that made headlines. A funeral home in Minnesota shared...
WDIO-TV
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
northernnewsnow.com
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
A few safety reminders before hitting the trails this weekend. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Northern News Now at 6pm.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
WDIO-TV
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing
Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
boreal.org
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars. The suspect was taken into custody shortly around 6 p.m. Wednesday. To read the full story, visit the.
