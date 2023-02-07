ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Athens, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

Ameren names Dan Isom to lead the company's security

Daniel Isom, recently the interim director of public safety for the City of St. Louis, joins Ameren Feb. 13 as vice president of corporate safety, security and crisis management. In his new role, Isom will lead a team of professionals focused on comprehensive safety and security programs and emergency preparedness across Ameren facilities in Missouri and Illinois. He will function as a leader on behalf of Ameren through local, state and national organizations focused on crisis, safety and security. Isom earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s in public administration from Saint Louis University.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023

Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
CENTRALIA, IL
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Kell home destroyed by fire

A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
SALEM, IL
Missouri Independent

Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth

Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy