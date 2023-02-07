Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
advantagenews.com
Alton wins again, shares SWC title
Alton 68 - Collinsville 38. Alton wins share of Southwestern Conference title with an 11-1 record. 28-1 overall.
Serving aces and custard, Ted Drewes lives on as St. Louis sensation
Nearly 100 years strong, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard won the love of St. Louis through humble beginnings in tennis.
64 Years Ago, Monster EF-4 Twister Plowed Through St. Louis
We've just passed the 64th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes to ever hit Missouri. The twister that plowed through St. Louis in February of 1959 took 21 lives that dreadful night and was one of the motivations behind getting warning sirens in place in the city. February...
KSDK
Food truck park coming to East St. Louis
"I want to invest in East St. Louis, I believe in the potential that it holds. I believe in the people of East St. Louis."
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
St. Louis American
Ameren names Dan Isom to lead the company's security
Daniel Isom, recently the interim director of public safety for the City of St. Louis, joins Ameren Feb. 13 as vice president of corporate safety, security and crisis management. In his new role, Isom will lead a team of professionals focused on comprehensive safety and security programs and emergency preparedness across Ameren facilities in Missouri and Illinois. He will function as a leader on behalf of Ameren through local, state and national organizations focused on crisis, safety and security. Isom earned his bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degrees in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s in public administration from Saint Louis University.
kcur.org
A new documentary explores how early German immigrants helped shape Missouri
The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
stlpublicradio.org
Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'
The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff. Changing demographics, a...
2 injured in head-on collision in Columbia, Illinois Friday night
COLUMBIA, Illinois — A two-vehicle head-on collision resulted in two injuries Friday night. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the head-on collision that happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bluff Road and West Sand Bank Road, according to police Chief Jason Donjon. A 31-year-old man from Collinsville...
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem.
Two former SLU priests accused of abuse
St. Louis University has learned that two of its former priests have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. The regional Jesuits’ Province added the men’s names to a list tracking highly probable abuse incidents.
12-year-old boy robbed while riding scooter in south St. Louis Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint while riding his scooter home from a south St. Louis park Saturday evening, police said. According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 12-year-old boy was not hurt but was robbed of some money.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Kell home destroyed by fire
A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
Police: Two women missing since early Sunday morning
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for two missing women.
Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth
Three Missouri agencies are investigating a multidisciplinary care center in St. Louis catering to transgender children and adolescents after a former employee detailed her experience as a case manager. The whistleblower, Jamie Reed, provided a sworn affidavit about her time at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital earlier this week to […] The post Missouri agencies launch investigation into health center for transgender youth appeared first on Missouri Independent.
