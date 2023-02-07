Read full article on original website
Sheriff Buckley Closes First Month with Focus on Mental Health
BUZZARDS BAY – With ending Barnstable County’s agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, getting the department’s patrol boat out of the water, and looking to jumpstart new positions, it’s been a busy first month for new sheriff Donna Buckley. She says that she hasn’t lost sight of her initial campaign promises of focusing on […] The post Sheriff Buckley Closes First Month with Focus on Mental Health appeared first on CapeCod.com.
New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod
HYANNIS – A Barnstable County official gave insight on a new report that outlines the state of substance use on Cape Cod. Deputy Director of Human Services Mandi Speakman said that a main take away from the county’s updated Substance Use Assessment was identifying the barriers to help people struggling with substance use face when […] The post New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A three-vehicle crash in Sandwich sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened around 9 AM on Route 6A near the Cape Heritage rehab facility. Traffic was tied up in the area. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Three-vehicle crash injures two in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Pavement Repairs on Sagamore Bridge Wednesday
BOURNE – The Sagamore Bridge will undergo roadway repair work Wednesday. The emergency pavement repairs will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm. Officials with the Army Corps of Engineers said that during this time, travel lanes will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. No wide loads will be permitted to […] The post Pavement Repairs on Sagamore Bridge Wednesday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Young Professionals has opened their Shape the Cape survey to direct their strategy going forward. The organization is inviting residents and employers to provide their thoughts on living and working within the region. Responses to the survey, which is estimated to take 15 minutes or less to complete, will be used […] The post Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships
CHATHAM – The Cape Cod Foundation has announced the start of its yearly scholarship application process, with two additional awards available to students this year. The Daniel K. Meservey Memorial Scholarship was set up to help graduating seniors of Monomoy Regional High School and Cape Cod Regional Technical High School who show academic potential, have […] The post Cape Cod Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships appeared first on CapeCod.com.
