ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

End of the road: Decatur finishes season with woeful 2nd half

By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFbsx_0kfmXgc100

HARTSELLE — The Decatur boys basketball season ended Monday when it failed to have anybody score in double figures and a close game at halftime turned into a rout.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman’s Laron White Retires- To Leave Education After More Than 20 Years

HARVEST- Laron White has announced his retirement as coach and teacher at Sparkman High after six years at the school and more than 20 years in education. Sparkman principal Chris Shaw said White will be missed on the sidelines and added, “He created a culture and community we are very proud of. His high expectations, intense preparation and desire to see each student-athlete in his program succeed are just a few reasons he will retire as one of the most decorated coaches in Alabama.”
HARVEST, AL
AL.com

New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape

A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE
Deseret News

Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in

When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
April Killian

The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tourcounsel.com

Parkway Place | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama

Parkway Place is an upscale shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama that opened on October 16, 2002. Parkway Place is located at the site of the older Parkway City Mall, which was torn down to allow for the construction of the newer facility. The mall is located at the intersection of Memorial Parkway (U.S. 231) and Drake Avenue. With a total of 643,135 square feet (59,749.2 m2) and 70 in-line stores, Parkway Place is anchored by Dillard's and Belk.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
GOOD HOPE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces six new inductees. See who they are

The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced this week six new inductees including a UAB professor of music, a popular bluegrass trio, and influential songwriters in country and pop/rock music genres. The induction ceremony will be the first since the pandemic. The 2023 inductees. Six Alabama musicians will be...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
ARDMORE, AL
WAFF

Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Jury Trial Set for One for 2019 Ardmore Murder

A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. A jury trial is now set for 1 of the 3 men charged in connection to an Ardmore woman's 2019 shooting death. Devyn Keith Apologizes in Statement at...
ARDMORE, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
7K+
Followers
153
Post
897K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy