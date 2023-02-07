End of the road: Decatur finishes season with woeful 2nd half
HARTSELLE — The Decatur boys basketball season ended Monday when it failed to have anybody score in double figures and a close game at halftime turned into a rout.
Media Account for The Decatur Daily
