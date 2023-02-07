End of the road: Decatur finishes season with woeful 2nd half

A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.

