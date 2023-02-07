ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

thesundevils.com

Sun Devils WBB fall To No. 6 Stanford at home

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Sun Devils women's basketball team (7-16, 0-14 Pac-12) fell 96-64 to the No. 6 ranked Stanford Cardinal (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) on Super Bowl Sunday at Desert Financial Arena. Tyi Skinner, the third-best scorer in the Pac-12, had 20+ points for the 12th time this season....
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Kenzie Brown Blanks Memphis, Sun Devils Run-Rule Tigers 10-0

SAN DIEGO – Opening weekend for the No. 22 ranked Sun Devils concluded Saturday morning at the SDSU Kickoff Classic with Arizona State (4-1) run-ruling the Memphis Tigers (0-3), 10-0 to cap off the first tournament of the year under head coach Megan Bartlett. ASU will return to Club Farrington in the annual Littlewood Classic to take on BYU on Feb. 16.
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

Dez, Collins and Historic Rebound Number Push ASU to 70-62 OT Win

BERKELEY, Calif. - The Arizona State men's basketball team - without Warren Washington for its second straight game - earned its largest league play rebounding total since the 1995-96 season and beat the Cal Golden Bears, 70-62 in overtime. Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 24 points to pace Arizona State and...
TEMPE, AZ
thesundevils.com

No. 20 Gym Devils Get Season High At No. 6 UCLA

LOS ANGELES – Highlighted by a career high from Jada Mangahas on bars, No. 20 Sun Devil Gymnastics scored a new season high of 196.900 on Saturday at No. 6 UCLA, coming in second behind the Bruins' 197.800. Notable Stats. Arizona State (4-5, 1-3 Pac-12) had 196-plus for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesundevils.com

Track & Field Records Fall in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Records fell Friday and Saturday for Sun Devil Track and Field at Arkansas' Tyson Invitational. Sophomore Dayton Carlson, who broke ASU's outdoor 800m record last spring en route to finishing as an All-American, claimed the program's indoor 800m mark Saturday (1:47.55), while the 4x400 relay of Justin Robinson, Jalen Drayden, Gamali Felix and Jeremiah Curry ran 3:03.09 to set a new program record as well. Robinson also ran a personal-best 45.87 in the 400m, the second-best mark in the country and the fourth-best time in ASU history. In total the Sun Devil XCTF set seven personal records and four season bests over two days of competition.
TEMPE, AZ

