FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Records fell Friday and Saturday for Sun Devil Track and Field at Arkansas' Tyson Invitational. Sophomore Dayton Carlson, who broke ASU's outdoor 800m record last spring en route to finishing as an All-American, claimed the program's indoor 800m mark Saturday (1:47.55), while the 4x400 relay of Justin Robinson, Jalen Drayden, Gamali Felix and Jeremiah Curry ran 3:03.09 to set a new program record as well. Robinson also ran a personal-best 45.87 in the 400m, the second-best mark in the country and the fourth-best time in ASU history. In total the Sun Devil XCTF set seven personal records and four season bests over two days of competition.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO