inkfreenews.com
The Boys And Girls Club Of Elkhart County Sponsor Free Movie Night At Goshen Theater
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater is proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Club for their monthly free movie night showing of “The Princess and The Frog” at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Hardworking and ambitious, Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in New Orleans. Her dream takes a slight detour when she meets Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on poor Tiana — thereby turning her into a frog as well. The pair hop along on an adventure through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess.
inkfreenews.com
Goshen Theater Summer Camp Registration Opens
GOSHEN — GTDC Summer Camp 2023 takes place from June 12 to June 30 at the Goshen Theater. Students ages 8-14 years will meet daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will rotate through acting, dance, technical and music classes every day to create a final showcase to be shared with friends, family and fans at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
inkfreenews.com
Lilly Center Art Contest Accepts Submissions
WINONA LAKE — The Lilly Center’s art contest returns for the 2022-23 school year. Kosciusko County students in fourth through 12th grade are invited to submit art following this year’s theme: Imagining Life at the Lake: Past & Future. Submissions to the art contest may be dropped...
inkfreenews.com
Grace College To Host ‘Senior Art/Design Portfolio’ Exhibit
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will showcase the thesis portfolios of 16 art majors in an exhibition on campus this winter. The exhibition for the Senior Art Show will take place now through Thursday, March 2 at the Grace College Mount Memorial Art Gallery, 808 Kings Highway, Winona Lake. The senior students will hold a public reception from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
inkfreenews.com
Asher Alton Adkins
Asher Alton Adkins, 85, Columbia City, died peacefully at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters of Columbia City. He was born May 22, 1937. He is survived by his children, Debra (Tony) Mawhorter, Wolf Lake, Lisa (Thomas Smith) Davis, Columbia City and Jose Adkins, Mexico; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Alice Thompson, West Virginia; and.
inkfreenews.com
Angela K. Day
Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
inkfreenews.com
Jeannine Slavicek
Jeannine J. Slavicek, 86, Columbia City, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 2, 1936. She married Laddie Slavicek on March 26, 1966. He preceded her in death. Jeannine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lorinda (Kevin) Anderson, Stevensville, Mich.; son...
inkfreenews.com
Winners Announced For WL Park, Police Departments’ Valentine’s Card Contest
WINONA LAKE — The winners of the Winona Lake Limitless Park Department and the Winona Lake Police Department Valentine’s Day card contest have been announced. Ellie Neff, Aubrey Jones, Marisa Jackson, Charlotte Plack, Ari Demopoulos and Leyla Kline were selected as the top six in the first-ever competition and received their prizes, including stuffed animals, on Friday, Feb. 10, in the WLPD office.
inkfreenews.com
Steve Cartwright — UPDATED
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by his family and friends. Steve was born July 3, 1942, in Warsaw, the son of Ernest “Hap” and Thelma Cartwright. He was united in marriage to Dian (Hoodelmier) Cartwright in 1977. She survives. He...
inkfreenews.com
First Merchants Bank Hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters Match Activity
WARSAW — Warsaw children enrolled in Big Brothers Big Sisters enjoyed an evening of free bowling and pizza Feb. 7. The bowling party was funded by First Merchants Bank and hosted by Troy and Connie Galbraith. “First Merchants Bank is thrilled to have the opportunity to support a fun...
inkfreenews.com
Tecomet Culture Team Donates To Animal Welfare League
WARSAW — Tecomet employees, led by their Culture Committee team, held a “Stuff the Bus” with pet food event for the Animal Welfare League, donating over $1,000 in supplies and money. The event was promoted in advance to Tecomet employees and the community. “As members of the...
inkfreenews.com
Barn & Business Returns For Seventh Annual Free Networking, Learning Event
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Community Foundation and Kosciusko County Farm Bureau will be hosting their seventh annual Barn & Business networking and learning event. This free event will be held from 6:30-8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake. A hot breakfast will be served buffet-style, followed by a keynote speaker and table discussions.
inkfreenews.com
Sheryl A. Bradshaw
Sheryl A. Bradshaw, 53, North Webster, died surrounded by her family Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Known to most as “Sherry,” she was born Aug. 26, 1969, in Sturgis, Mich., the daughter of Doug and Barbara (Goodsell) Thompson. When she was young, her family moved to Logansport, where she graduated high school in May 1988. On June 19, 1999, she married the love of her life, Michael Bradshaw. The two raised their two sons in North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
Randall Ray Cunningham
Randall Ray Cunningham, 66, Columbia City, died peacefully, in the company of his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters, Columbia City. He was born Nov. 7, 1956. He married Cindy Lea Herman on Dec. 7, 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; their...
inkfreenews.com
Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America
Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
inkfreenews.com
Jefferson Elementary Launches Mission-Driven Coffee Shop
WARSAW — Rachel Jensen, a special education teacher at Jefferson STEM Elementary School, has recently started up a student-run coffee shop called “The Happy Bean Coffee Shop.”. Students will take teacher orders and create a budget of supplies, along with practicing important social and organizational skills. As part...
inkfreenews.com
Ellenwood, Moriarty, Bowers Top Valley Class Of 2023
AKRON — For another time in Tippecanoe Valley High School’s history, two students are at the top of its graduating class. Alexandra “Allie” Ellenwood and Molly Moriarty are co-valedictorians for Valley’s 2023 class, achieving the same GPA. Joining them at the top is salutatorian Abigail “Abby” Bowers.
inkfreenews.com
John J. Jewell
John J. Jewell, 68, Akron, died at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence in Akron. John was born Aug. 22, 1954. He married Rhonda Yazel on Aug. 25, 1979; she survives. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Jewell, Akron; son, Rory (Alisan) Jewell, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Willis ‘Ed’ Edgar Stahley
Willis “Ed” Stahley, 72, Goshen, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at The Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 11, 1951. He married Brenda Sue (Wilden) Kramer on Nov. 9, 2013. Brenda survives along with two sons, Jackson Mitchell, Colorado and Logan Stahley, Warsaw; a stepdaughter, Heather (Josh)...
inkfreenews.com
Candy Sale Helps Woodlawn Hospital, Students
ROCHESTER — The Woodlawn Hospital Auxiliary candy sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the cafeteria at the hospital, 1400 E. Ninth St., Rochester. Wakarusa Dime Store will be onsite with the company’s wide variety of candy. The sale is open to...
