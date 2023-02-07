ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

LGBTQ daughter surprises mother with pregnancy after secret IVF

Many parents dream of becoming grandparents. Oftentimes, people think about grandkids before they even become a parent as a "when I'm old" daydream about what life will be like at a later stage. It shouldn't be surprising that some parents of adult children may feel a little bummed when their child decides not to have children or can't have them. Or in some cases, parents assume their child's membership in the LGBTQ community would prevent them from having babies.The majority of parents simply want their children to be happy, so they readjust their dream and support their children. But in the case of one mom of an adult child, her assumption was simply wrong. TikTok creator Aurelia uploaded a video to reveal a birthday surprise for her mother wrapped in a large box. She explains to her mom why she's recording but doesn't give away what's inside the box. Shortly after unwrapping it, Aurelia's mom pulls a teddy bear dressed in a t-shirt and little pants out of the box. Through excited confusion, she yells, "What is this?!" before Aurelia instructs her to press the paw on the bear.
Lefty Graves

Pregnant wife finds out husband has been cheating for five years

Pregnancy is an emotional time for many women, and this poor woman has received the shock of her life while pregnant. In a recent Reddit post, a woman who is 30 weeks pregnant has just discovered that her husband has been cheating on her for the entire five years that they have been together.
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Is in a Phase That All Toddler Moms Will Relate To

Toddler moms, send help! Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Mahomes turns 2 later this month, and she just entered a new (super annoying) phase: taking off her clothes! Brittany shared a new photo of Sterling on her Instagram Story yesterday. Her curly-haired daughter is sitting crouched down with nothing but socks on. In front of her, she holds out a diaper that she just took off, which, luckily, doesn’t look dirty. “And here we are 😂,” the Kansas City Current co-owner — who also shares son Bronze, 2 months, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband — captioned the...
casarevista.com

Sad Beige Babies: The New Parenting Trend’s Controversy

Sad Beige Babies- why so blue? Or rather, lack of blue. Recently, the trend of beige colored children’s clothes and toys have been sweeping over social media. Parents around the United States have started solely using this color to match their own personal aesthetic. Videos started surfacing of this...
People

Poly Quad Parents Open Up About Raising Kids and Having Babies Together: 'More Than Just Biology'

Alysia and Tyler Rodgers were a married couple who met another married couple, Sean and Taya Hartless, and became involved in a polyamorous relationship, in which they now raise their four children Families come in all shapes and sizes — that's the message two couples and their four children, known on social media as "Polyfamory," are promoting. Alysia Rodgers, 34, and her husband, Tyler, 35, found themselves developing feelings for another married couple they were friends with: Sean Hartless, 46, and wife, Taya, 28. The Rodgers, who were already...
Briana B.

Pregnant Wife and Mother of Three Wants to Give New Baby Up for Adoption

Tells husband, "You become a stay-at-home dad or it's adoption!" *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Usually, when married couple find out that they're expecting, it's one of the happiest moments of their lives. That isn't the case for a married couple who has been married for 10 years.
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being disowned by her father when she got pregnant at 16, this woman faces fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Bring me an egg.” Her father said. As soon as she handed the egg to her father, he dropped it immediately and said, “Look, that’s what you’ve done to me by becoming pregnant before marriage. You’ve completely broken me just like that egg. Things will never be the same again between me and you!

