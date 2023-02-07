Read full article on original website
Upworthy
LGBTQ daughter surprises mother with pregnancy after secret IVF
Many parents dream of becoming grandparents. Oftentimes, people think about grandkids before they even become a parent as a "when I'm old" daydream about what life will be like at a later stage. It shouldn't be surprising that some parents of adult children may feel a little bummed when their child decides not to have children or can't have them. Or in some cases, parents assume their child's membership in the LGBTQ community would prevent them from having babies.The majority of parents simply want their children to be happy, so they readjust their dream and support their children. But in the case of one mom of an adult child, her assumption was simply wrong. TikTok creator Aurelia uploaded a video to reveal a birthday surprise for her mother wrapped in a large box. She explains to her mom why she's recording but doesn't give away what's inside the box. Shortly after unwrapping it, Aurelia's mom pulls a teddy bear dressed in a t-shirt and little pants out of the box. Through excited confusion, she yells, "What is this?!" before Aurelia instructs her to press the paw on the bear.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Dad refuses to let pregnant daughter and unemployed boyfriend move in with him and stepmom, ex-wife slams him for it
Evidently, one daughter has not acted responsibly by getting pregnant on purpose by a man with an unstable financial history and disabling health problems. Yet, she wants her dad to let them move in and doesn't understand why he is refusing. Her dad explains the situation in a Reddit post.
19 year old wants to move away from home and quit funding her unemployed parents
When you work hard, you generally want to be able to enjoy living on your own eventually. But, if your parents take most of your money and don't want you to move, it can be hard to feel like you're turning your back on them.
Pregnant woman bans husband from the birth of his child after his dramatic reaction to unborn baby's gender reveal
A pregnant woman is banning her husband from being present for the birth of their second child, as she details in a Reddit post about how his reaction to learning the gender of their unborn child caused her to make this drastic decision.
Pregnant wife finds out husband has been cheating for five years
Pregnancy is an emotional time for many women, and this poor woman has received the shock of her life while pregnant. In a recent Reddit post, a woman who is 30 weeks pregnant has just discovered that her husband has been cheating on her for the entire five years that they have been together.
Lina Medina, the youngest mother in the world and the mystery surrounding her pregnancy
In 1933, in a small town in Peru, a mysterious baby appeared at the front door of the local orphanage. The baby's origin was unknown, but a young couple soon adopted her and gave her the name Lina. However, as Lina grew up, the townspeople began to fear her, claiming that she was possessed.
After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
26-year-old woman who claims to be infertile ruins baby shower by stealing the limelight from pregnant mother-to-be
A young woman who is telling people she’s infertile for sympathy has been shamed by her husband for stealing attention at someone else’s baby shower. Her husband has written on Reddit about the incident to find out whether or not he was wrong to call his wife out.
Mother Lost 3 Children in Devastating Car Accident and Miraculously Becomes Pregnant with Triplets 6 Months Later
Chris and Lori Coble's lives were irrevocably altered by a tragic collision on a Californian freeway in May 2007. Lori was traveling home in their minivan with their three children, Kyle, 5, Katie, 2, and 4-year-old Emma, when their vehicle was struck by a big-rig truck carrying 40,000 pounds traveling at high speed.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling Is in a Phase That All Toddler Moms Will Relate To
Toddler moms, send help! Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Mahomes turns 2 later this month, and she just entered a new (super annoying) phase: taking off her clothes! Brittany shared a new photo of Sterling on her Instagram Story yesterday. Her curly-haired daughter is sitting crouched down with nothing but socks on. In front of her, she holds out a diaper that she just took off, which, luckily, doesn’t look dirty. “And here we are 😂,” the Kansas City Current co-owner — who also shares son Bronze, 2 months, with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband — captioned the...
casarevista.com
Sad Beige Babies: The New Parenting Trend’s Controversy
Sad Beige Babies- why so blue? Or rather, lack of blue. Recently, the trend of beige colored children’s clothes and toys have been sweeping over social media. Parents around the United States have started solely using this color to match their own personal aesthetic. Videos started surfacing of this...
Poly Quad Parents Open Up About Raising Kids and Having Babies Together: 'More Than Just Biology'
Alysia and Tyler Rodgers were a married couple who met another married couple, Sean and Taya Hartless, and became involved in a polyamorous relationship, in which they now raise their four children Families come in all shapes and sizes — that's the message two couples and their four children, known on social media as "Polyfamory," are promoting. Alysia Rodgers, 34, and her husband, Tyler, 35, found themselves developing feelings for another married couple they were friends with: Sean Hartless, 46, and wife, Taya, 28. The Rodgers, who were already...
Woman with eating disorder horrified when her husband tells her she broke his Harley-Davidson by lying about her weight
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband told me I broke his motorcycle by lying about my weight. I didn't realize until today that might be a lie.
Pregnant Wife and Mother of Three Wants to Give New Baby Up for Adoption
Tells husband, "You become a stay-at-home dad or it's adoption!" *This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. Usually, when married couple find out that they're expecting, it's one of the happiest moments of their lives. That isn't the case for a married couple who has been married for 10 years.
Mom Charged Nearly $1.5 Million For Birth Of Triplets
A mother of triplets said she was charged nearly $1.5 million in hospital bills for the birth of her newborns.
After being disowned by her father when she got pregnant at 16, this woman faces fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “Bring me an egg.” Her father said. As soon as she handed the egg to her father, he dropped it immediately and said, “Look, that’s what you’ve done to me by becoming pregnant before marriage. You’ve completely broken me just like that egg. Things will never be the same again between me and you!
Naturi Naughton-Lewis Pregnant With Second Child
A rep for the "Queens" star confirms exclusively to PEOPLE that she and husband Xavier "Two" Lewis are expecting.
Pre-k teacher attacks idea of 'childhood innocence,' claims toddlers not too young for 'sexuality' discussion
California teacher William "Willy" Villalpando discussed bringing up gender identity, queerness and sexuality with children at the earliest ages.
