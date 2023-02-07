ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Video: Planning the print issue

LANSING, Ill. (February 10, 2023) – The Lansing Journal announced last week that we are working on a print edition of the newspaper that will arrive in homes mid-March. With delivery date almost exactly a month away, a lot of details need to be sorted through. Friday morning’s print planning meeting was a good first step:
Local Flavor Award presented to Dixie Kitchen

LANSING, Ill. (February 11, 2023) – Those in search of Louisiana flavor don’t need to travel hundreds of miles south, say Karyn Crowley and Ruth Kruger. They just need to come to Dixie Kitchen & Bait Shop in Lansing. The two managers of Dixie Kitchen received The Lansing Journal’s Local Flavor Award for the restaurant’s fried green tomato appetizer and blackened catfish entrée:
Sunday: Sunny and mild

LANSING, Ill. (February 11, 2023) – Sunshine is in the forecast again Sunday, and temps could reach a high of 51 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
