ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

B B
5d ago

Homelessness is not about housing. It is about drug addiction and mental illness, with a minor ratio of those down on their luck. The big housing shortfall is a separate issue and that comes down to affordability. The extreme high land cost in California and the high construction costs combine to make affordable housing impossible. One practical barrier to building is our lack of water, as we have experienced water rationing. Utility infrastructure is also not reliable as we have witnessed brown outs and very high costs. We can allow for much greater density of housing and smaller units with affordability rent restrictions, but our water and utility issues need to be fixed first. All of the above challenges are brought to us by the lack of planning, foresight, economic understanding and common sense of our elected officials. Our one side party has no need to negotiate and their agendas have failed every Californian. This fix is massive.

Reply
2
Miguel J Burnstein
5d ago

Today it became a emergency ‼️ some homeless guy must have urinated on some city officials roses 🥀

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Homelessness will be key issue in District 6 race

LOS ANGELES — Voters in parts of the San Fernando Valley are gearing up for a special election to replace former Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez (District 6), and already, homelessness is becoming a key issue in the race. The district includes neighborhoods like North Hollywood, North...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California Sees An Increase In Burglary Tourism

The burglary tourism trend, whereby burglars come from outside the United States to break into homes, then leave to go back home, is a priority for law enforcement authorities in Southern California. According to The Orange County Register, these South American theft organizations frequently include Chilean or Colombian nationals who...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Good News Network

Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google

A privately-funded program to provide basic income to 100 California homeless people aims to study how the cash—plus one-on-one social support—can be potentially life-changing. ‘Miracle Money: California’ is being funded primarily by a $1.15Mil donation from Google.org and is being evaluated through a randomized control trial led by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

New dominant COVID-19 strain emerges in Los Angeles County

Health officials are monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain that has become dominant in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The new strain, XBB.1.5, accounted for nearly 33% of COVID-19 tests in the county for the week of Jan. 21, outpacing the previously dominant strain, BQ.1.1, the Department of Public Health announced Friday. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension

A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily case numbers released by the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
California Guide

How to Stay Safe in Los Angeles

Overall, it is safe to travel to Los Angeles. You'll be alright if you stay in popular tourist destinations like Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills. Avoid the sketchy neighborhoods in downtown, including Skid Row, and the surrounding South Central neighborhood. Avert Compton as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Stanley

Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in California

The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA is keeping residents informed as a storm system from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring a cold and showery weather pattern to the area through the weekend. With isolated thunderstorms possible and snow levels dropping, residents should prepare for the potential of frost and freeze conditions overnight and on Sunday night. While no significant rainfall is expected, the National Weather Service will continue to closely monitor the forecast and provide updates as necessary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhills.org

CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE

LEADERS FROM THE CITY OF BEVERLY HILLS, CITY OF GLENDALE AND ARMENIAN COMMUNITY MEET IN GLENDALE AND PLEDGE TO UNITE AGAINST HATE. Beverly Hills, CA – Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, and Police Chief Mark Stainbrook traveled to Glendale on Friday to meet with Glendale City representatives and leaders from the local and national Armenian community to discuss the recent anti-Armenian flyers that were distributed in the City of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

Pursuit suspect evades authorities in downtown Los Angeles

A driver managed to get away after a high speed chase through Orange County and Los Angeles Thursday evening. The suspect, who was originally wanted for traffic violations, was clocked at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Reports of the pursuit started with the suspect heading northbound on the 5 Freeway before transitioning to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

California is due for a major earthquake, but is USC ready to combat it?

Today, the death toll for the Turkey-Syria earthquake hit 20,000. The devastating quake acts as an ominous reminder for Californians. “The Big One” looms in the distance, but how far?. “We cannot predict earthquakes,” said USC professor of earth sciences Yehuda Ben-Zion. “We are never fully prepared.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy