Homelessness is not about housing. It is about drug addiction and mental illness, with a minor ratio of those down on their luck. The big housing shortfall is a separate issue and that comes down to affordability. The extreme high land cost in California and the high construction costs combine to make affordable housing impossible. One practical barrier to building is our lack of water, as we have experienced water rationing. Utility infrastructure is also not reliable as we have witnessed brown outs and very high costs. We can allow for much greater density of housing and smaller units with affordability rent restrictions, but our water and utility issues need to be fixed first. All of the above challenges are brought to us by the lack of planning, foresight, economic understanding and common sense of our elected officials. Our one side party has no need to negotiate and their agendas have failed every Californian. This fix is massive.
Today it became a emergency ‼️ some homeless guy must have urinated on some city officials roses 🥀
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
