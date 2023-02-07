Read full article on original website
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
Michael Irvin off Super Bowl coverage after woman complained about his conduct
Michael Irvin has been part of NFL Network’s coverage leading up to the Super Bowl, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver will now be sidelined after a woman complained about his conduct in Arizona. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled appearances for the... The post Michael Irvin off Super Bowl coverage after woman complained about his conduct appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Who lives in Travis and Jason Kelce’s boyhood home? Chiefs or Eagles fan? Guess again
“You can tell that the people who lived here were very loving. It feels like a home.”
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Chiefs’ Jones asked if he should be NFL’s top-paid pass-rusher. Here’s what he said
Chris Jones also was wearing a teammate’s sunglasses Wednesday. Here’s why.
One NFL Coach Wants To Hire Eric Bieniemy Away From Chiefs This Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs' primary focus at the moment is their Super Bowl LVII showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is close to being a coin-flip from Vegas oddsmakers, indicating the unpredictability of Sunday's game. But once the Super Bowl has come and past, both Andy Reid and ...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Patrick Mahomes' dad, former MLB pitcher, explains why 'nothing is too big' for star Chiefs QB
"He was going to get drafted as an outfielder and I have no doubt he would've made it and been successful," said Pat Mahomes, an MLB veteran.
Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl
Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes no longer needs a supporting cast. He creates one
PHOENIX — There sometimes comes a point in a quarterback's career when he makes big money. And then the hard part begins. For the first few years of the QB's career, the franchise does everything it can to cater to his needs, because it can afford to do so.
Patrick Mahomes picked Eagles to win Super Bowl, just not against the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, but did so many years ago. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in the third Super Bowl of his career, after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 14-3 regular-season record and playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, he is set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, who have a dominant front seven on defense and a fellow NFL MVP finalist in Jalen Hurts.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Message For Opposing Pass-Rushers
Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent making $450 million, but you wouldn't know it just from talking to him. The former MVP and Super Bowl champ has a down-to-earth perspective and sharp sense of humor that is on full display when he's talking to the press. This week, in an exchange ...
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
The Kelce Brothers' Mom Wishes They Would Call More (Especially You, Jason)
Travis and Jason will be the first sibling players to meet in a Super Bowl. Their mom Donna dishes on who's more stubborn, won more brawls, and more
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Andy Reid makes Chiefs fans jump for joy
As Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to prepare for the Super Bowl on Sunday, his head coach just gave the best possible injury update. The best possible update would be that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle miraculously healed by itself, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid can only conjure up 13-second football miracles, not health-related ones.
Former star NFL player pulled this Patrick Mahomes and Rihanna prank at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna said Patrick Mahomes was her favorite quarterback? Not really; Mahomes was pranked by a well-known former pro pass-catcher.
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin suing Marriott for $100 million following Super Bowl week allegations
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has gone on the offensive following an allegation of improper conduct at a Marriot Hotel he was staying at for Super Bowl LVII coverage. Earlier this week, it was first reported by the Dallas Morning News that Irvin, an employee for NFL Media and a consistent guest on ESPN television shows, was pulled from NFL Network Super Bowl coverage that he was scheduled for the rest of the week.
