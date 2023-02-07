Women’s ultimate frisbee to host annual ‘Spirit of the Game’ open-play tournament

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
Related
Battalion Texas AM
A&M women’s tennis will travel to Seattle to compete against University of San Diego in the ITA National Indoor Championships
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is heading to Seattle to play in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Team Indoor Championships that begins on Friday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. The Aggies were drawn as the third seed to play the University of San Diego for their first match...
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie women’s tennis move on to the ITA quarterfinals
Texas A&M women’s tennis traveled to Seattle to compete in the ITA Indoor Championships on Friday, Feb. 10, where the Aggies beat the University of San Diego Toreros 4-0. “Very pleased with our performance today, the first-round matches in these types of events are always a challenge for us, and to get a win under our belt over a very good and feisty San Diego team is great,” coach Mark Weaver said to 12thMan.com.
Battalion Texas AM
Softball to kick off season with six-game Texas A&M Invitational
After nine months away, the seats at Davis Diamond will once again be filled as the Texas A&M women’s softball team returns to the field on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a jam-packed, six-game series to kick off its season. However, some things may be unfamiliar to patrons returning to catch a glimpse of the girls of Davis.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M women’s golf team finished top 10 in UCF Challenge
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Texas A&M women's golf team teed off in Orlando, Fla. in the UCF Challenge hosted by the University of Central Florida. The Aggies had high expectations for this tournament after a recent tournament victory, but after a problematic 2-over-par, in the first round, they had a tough hill to climb in order to win the UCF Challenge.
Battalion Texas AM
Takeaways from Thursday’s press conference
On Tuesday, Feb. 10, Texas A&M associate head coach Devin Johnson and senior guard Tyrece Radford discussed the upcoming “mirror” game against LSU and the importance of this game not only to the team but to a few of the players returning to its home state. Here’s what...
Battalion Texas AM
Fans pour into Reed Arena to watch as Aggies rack up wins, make NCAA Tournament push
Ask any sports marketing specialist what tactics can be taken to increase attendance at athletic events, and you may get the same typical responses: Giveaways, ticket discounts, free parking and a reward system are tried and true strategies. But anyone can tell you that there’s one simple action that trumps these.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies conquer first of three Tigers
In a gym with no dogs, the 12th Man witnessed one of the biggest dogfights of the season. In its last three home games, Reed Arena has averaged an attendance of 12,741. What sounded like a packed house was about 2,000 fans less than the average. With that, the streak of three straight home games with over 12,000 fans came to an end.
Battalion Texas AM
Better days are ahead
There now seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for a Texas A&M women’s basketball team whose season has been riddled by injuries, inconsistent offensive play and a coaching transition that hasn’t immediately produced success with a conference record of 1-10 and an overall record of 6-15.
Battalion Texas AM
Royal flush
Before Aggies walk across the stage and eagerly receive their diploma, they will spend time reaching for toilet paper in the various restrooms across campus. Some of these restrooms are worth your time. Others … not so much. I believe it is my duty as a student who has...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M System Board of Regents hosts first meetings of 2023
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents hosted a regular meeting on Feb. 8 that included briefings from System executives regarding recent programs and developments at A&M and among the A&M System. The meeting included a presentation by Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Hallmark on the A&M System’s...
Comments / 0