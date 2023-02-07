ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Women’s ultimate frisbee to host annual ‘Spirit of the Game’ open-play tournament

By Logan Russell, JOUR 359 Contributor
Battalion Texas AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Battalion Texas AM

Aggie women’s tennis move on to the ITA quarterfinals

Texas A&M women’s tennis traveled to Seattle to compete in the ITA Indoor Championships on Friday, Feb. 10, where the Aggies beat the University of San Diego Toreros 4-0. “Very pleased with our performance today, the first-round matches in these types of events are always a challenge for us, and to get a win under our belt over a very good and feisty San Diego team is great,” coach Mark Weaver said to 12thMan.com.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Softball to kick off season with six-game Texas A&M Invitational

After nine months away, the seats at Davis Diamond will once again be filled as the Texas A&M women’s softball team returns to the field on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a jam-packed, six-game series to kick off its season. However, some things may be unfamiliar to patrons returning to catch a glimpse of the girls of Davis.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M women’s golf team finished top 10 in UCF Challenge

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Texas A&M women's golf team teed off in Orlando, Fla. in the UCF Challenge hosted by the University of Central Florida. The Aggies had high expectations for this tournament after a recent tournament victory, but after a problematic 2-over-par, in the first round, they had a tough hill to climb in order to win the UCF Challenge.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Takeaways from Thursday’s press conference

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, Texas A&M associate head coach Devin Johnson and senior guard Tyrece Radford discussed the upcoming “mirror” game against LSU and the importance of this game not only to the team but to a few of the players returning to its home state. Here’s what...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Aggies conquer first of three Tigers

In a gym with no dogs, the 12th Man witnessed one of the biggest dogfights of the season. In its last three home games, Reed Arena has averaged an attendance of 12,741. What sounded like a packed house was about 2,000 fans less than the average. With that, the streak of three straight home games with over 12,000 fans came to an end.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Better days are ahead

There now seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel for a Texas A&M women’s basketball team whose season has been riddled by injuries, inconsistent offensive play and a coaching transition that hasn’t immediately produced success with a conference record of 1-10 and an overall record of 6-15.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Royal flush

Before Aggies walk across the stage and eagerly receive their diploma, they will spend time reaching for toilet paper in the various restrooms across campus. Some of these restrooms are worth your time. Others … not so much. I believe it is my duty as a student who has...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M System Board of Regents hosts first meetings of 2023

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents hosted a regular meeting on Feb. 8 that included briefings from System executives regarding recent programs and developments at A&M and among the A&M System. The meeting included a presentation by Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs James Hallmark on the A&M System’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy