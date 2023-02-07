ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'neill, NE

KSNB Local4

The 2023 Spring flood outlook has been released

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With spring just around the corner, it’s that time of year again to assess the potential for spring flooding. According to the National Weather Service 2023 spring outlook, there are a number of contributing factors that determine their prediction. Every spring is different when it...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
SANBORN, ND
Nebraska Examiner

Rape victim pleads for notice of Pardons Board hearings as required

LINCOLN — State law and the Nebraska Constitution appear to clearly require that victims of crime be notified when their perpetrator is up for a hearing before the State Board of Pardons. But that didn’t happen in September when John Arias, a man convicted of first-degree sexual assault of his estranged wife, won a pardon […] The post Rape victim pleads for notice of Pardons Board hearings as required appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in

LINCOLN — A former Otoe and Jefferson County prosecutor, who is now a criminal defense attorney based in Lincoln, has been appointed as a special prosecutor to review a police investigation into last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party. Lancaster County District Court Judge Andrew Jacobsen appointed Tim Noerrlinger to the role after […] The post Noerrlinger named special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hospitals have faced countless hardships over the past few years, and the latest is the struggle to discharge and transfer acute care patients to a more appropriate facility. On Wednesday, the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) released their 2023 January Throughput Report, which highlighted the high...
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say

LINCOLN, Neb. — Pheasant hunting in South Dakota generates an estimated $220 million a year in retail spending and causes an annual flood of 120,000 orange-clad hunters into the state. But a Nebraska state senator’s effort to try to replicate that kind of economic impact by increasing Nebraska’s shrinking pheasant population prompted opposition from biologists […] The post SD’s pheasant predator bounties are wrong for Nebraska, experts say appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness

In announcing six priority bills aimed at transforming Nebraska’s tax code on Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Pillen stated: “Our current tax system fails to make Nebraska competitive.” While advocating for these bills, Gov. Pillen further stated on Feb. 3 there is a “dire need” for Nebraska to remain competitive. As explained below, amending one of […] The post Pass-through entity tax law would address dire need of Nebraska’s competitiveness appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Warm weekend, storms next week

Quite a bit going on in the forecast over the next 10 days. Take a look at the video (above) for all the details!. For Saturday, we’ll warm up and see highs 10-15 degrees above average! There will be plenty of sunshine and a gusty southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.
NEBRASKA STATE

