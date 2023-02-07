LINCOLN — State law and the Nebraska Constitution appear to clearly require that victims of crime be notified when their perpetrator is up for a hearing before the State Board of Pardons. But that didn’t happen in September when John Arias, a man convicted of first-degree sexual assault of his estranged wife, won a pardon […] The post Rape victim pleads for notice of Pardons Board hearings as required appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO