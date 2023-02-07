Read full article on original website
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
cuse.com
#5 Orange, #4 Wildcats Clash in Season Opener
Game Details: Saturday, February 11 | 12 p.m. | JMA Wireless Dome. SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Top five teams collide in the women's lacrosse season opener when No. 5 Syracuse hosts No. 4 Northwestern on Saturday, February 11 in the JMA Wireless Dome. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m. for the rematch of last year's NCAA Tournament quarterfinal.
NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star NYC target vaults into rankings, has big games
A Syracuse basketball target from New York City has jumped into the latest national rankings in his class from one of the primary recruiting services. Brandon Stores Jr., who was offered a scholarship by the Orange around a year ago, has put forth some impressive performances of late for his team, the St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: AAU coach provides update on 4-star Marcus Adams
You’d be hard-pressed to find a high-school player around the country with more buzz in his recruitment than Syracuse basketball four-star priority target Marcus Adams Jr. In late January, the fast-rising small forward took an official visit to the Hill, and Adams was in attendance at the JMA Wireless Dome when the Orange lost a heart-breaker to highly ranked Virginia.
cuse.com
Eight Named to NFHCA Academic Squad
GENEVA, N.Y. – Eight Syracuse University field hockey student-athletes earned mention on the NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) made its announcement Thursday. Willemijn Boogert, Brooke Borzymowski, Daisy Frank, Pleun Lammers, Abby Neitch, Vivian Rowan, Lindsay Schiavone, and Marie Sommer all earned...
chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 zip tracker update
White 5-1 5-1 0-0 Logo W-L Home Road/Neutral. It’s interesting that the 15 wins break out evenly over the three colors.
cuse.com
Five Things to Know: UAlbany & Holy Cross
It's two games in three days for the Syracuse University men's lacrosse team. The Orange open the stand on Friday evening with a 6 p.m. clash against UAlbany. On Sunday, Syracuse welcomes Holy Cross to the JMA Wireless Dome at 1 p.m. Both games will be carried on ACC Network Extra.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Why 2023-24 season has the potential to be special
This Syracuse basketball team started the 2022-23 season young and filled with potential but struggling too. But honestly, this roster is mostly true freshmen so one could see why it might take time to acclimate to their new environment and level of competition. But as the season has progressed, we...
cuse.com
Hockey to Close CHA Regular Season at Home
Game Details: vs. Mercyhurst (Feb. 10 & 11) at Tennity Ice Pavilion. Syracuse will host Mercyhurst in the final regular season College Hockey America series on Friday, Feb. 10 (6 pm) and Saturday, Feb. 11 (3 pm). The Friday game is Military Appreciation Night, which will include giveaway items for all active military and veterans. All kids in attendance both games are invited to join the Kids Corner to welcome the Orange onto the ice before each period.
chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
cuse.com
Two-Game Men's Lacrosse Weekend Kicks Off Friday Night
Game Details Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 | Syracuse, N.Y. | 6 p.m. Listen: Cuse.com | TK99/105 | Learfield IMG College | Cuse App | Varsity App | TuneIn | WAER. UAlbany Links News | Roster | Schedule | Game Notes. THE GAME. - It's a fast-paced week for the Orange...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Joe Girard III is lights out in another Orange road win
Granted, its opponent is having a poor 2022-23 season, but Syracuse basketball still found itself down by six points to Florida State at halftime on Wednesday night in the Sunshine State. Then, in the second half, the Orange outscored the Seminoles, 47-32, to come away with a 76-67 victory over...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1
Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
Fans react to Jim Boeheim comments: ‘If you want an angel, go to church’ (Your Letters)
There are a few things Boeheim can’t do ... Regarding Jim Boeheim’s statement, “I can do whatever I want” (”Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023). Except:. 1. Make defensive adjustments. 2. Treat local journalists...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Prolific-scoring 4-star eyes visits and SU may be one
Jerry Easter II, a 2025 prolific-scoring guard from Ohio, is mapping out potential future campus visits, and one of those trips may be to Syracuse basketball, according to a media report. Easter, a four-star prospect who was an All-American as a freshman when he averaged 25 points per game for...
Woman injured in Armory Square arrest plans $21M lawsuit (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 10)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 27. Rain, snow today; cool, sunny weekend; 5-day forecast. House of the Week: A waterfront “jewel” in Baldwinsville: Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
West Genesee’s girls basketball coach resigns with week left in season
West Genesee girls basketball coach Scott Duda on Saturday told his team he would not be finishing the season as their leader. The first-year head coach resigned from his position on Monday, athletic director Michael Burns said Thursday afternoon.
syracuse.com
Doctor guiding merger of St. Joe’s with Albany hospital system takes over as CEO
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dr. Steve Hanks, the principal architect of the recent merger of St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, has taken over as president and CEO of the regional health care organization. Trinity Health, which owns both hospital systems, announced...
Breeze Airways extends airfare sale with tickets as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways, a fairly new airline in Syracuse, is hosting a “Get Off The Couch” sale and is extending the sale through February 13 that applies to travel now through March, in select locations. The extended promotion discounts travel on 3 routes from Syracuse, with fares from as low as $44 […]
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
