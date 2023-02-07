Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jackcentral.org
“Black and ...” Panel shares multicultural experiences
A small crowd gathered in NAU’s Office of Inclusion: Multicultural & LGBTQIA Student Services (IMQ), quietly listening. They collected in the middle of the day to hear individual stories from the panel of five who sat in front of them. Intermittently, audience members asked questions between emotional retellings of the panelists’ experiences. Although every story was unique, each panelist spoke to similar difficulties and feelings that resonate throughout multicultural communities.
jackcentral.org
Shorebird for love birds
REVIEW: Looking for a new Valentine's date night spot? Shorebird has great food, nice ambiance and it’s less than 50 minutes outside of Flagstaff.
jackcentral.org
Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray
Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray. .@Cityof Flagstaff discussed the renaming of the Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel in honor of Cosmic Ray at its most recent meeting. The trail is a part of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System.
jackcentral.org
Funding approved for free pregnancy tests on campus
Funding to distribute free pregnancy tests throughout the NAU campus was approved by the Dean of Students during an ASNAU meeting on Jan. 26. The Student Health Advocacy Committee (SHAC) attended the student senate meeting and spoke about the project, which led to approval by the dean to start funding.
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
jackcentral.org
NAU Football Recruiting: Let’s Meet the Recruits (Part 2)
NAU football is going to see a massive turnover in the 2023-24 season. The entire recruiting/transfer class of 2023 was released on Feb. 1, including 26 new members to the Lumberjack gridiron squad. Each of these players has some sort of backstory or reason as to why they were recruited...
Highest-paying science jobs in Flagstaff
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Flagstaff, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
jackcentral.org
Cone joins 1000 point club, Lumberjacks swat Hornets 77-55
On a record-breaking night for guard Jalen Cone, NAU dominated Sacramento State from beginning to end. The Lumberjacks won 77-55 on Feb. 9, snapping a three game losing streak and improving to 7-19, while also getting their third conference win of the season. The Lumberjacks started the game strong after...
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
SignalsAZ
YRMC Negotiation Update with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health YRMC shares an update. On the evening of Wed, February 8, 2023, Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) provided an update on the negotiation status with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “As...
knau.org
Pile burns planned at Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Smoke may be visible from Cottonwood and Camp Verde next week due to a prescribed burn at Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The piles are approximately five acres and are the result of leftover debris from continual fuel work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
Comments / 0