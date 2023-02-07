Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
New battery mates: Tulane baseball team expecting big things from Brennan Lambert, Cristian Sanchez
Brennan Lambert went 56 days in between hits last season. Cristian Sanchez pitched only twice after March. Yet, both of them represented the Tulane baseball team at media day earlier this week, sitting on a podium alongside new coach Jay Uhlman and new pitching coach Anthony Izzio. Lambert, a fourth-year...
NOLA.com
A unique McDonogh 35 wrestling program enters its first state tournament
McDonogh 35 is the only New Orleans public school of its kind to have a wrestling program, and the Roneagles will send five wrestlers to the state tournament Friday in Bossier City. The first-year program began after biology teacher Voltaire Casino told one of his students, Kevin Boyd, about his...
FOX Sports
New Orleans Breakers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The New Orleans Breakers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Breakers, led by first-year coach John DeFilippo, open the season April 16 against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission,...
NOLA.com
A district title was on the line as Shaw and Landry did batltle. Here's how things played out.
Landry guard Franswa Neal stole the ball then scored against contact with 24 seconds left, lifting the Buccaneers to a 60-58 District 10-4A victory on Tuesday at Landry. With 10-4A playing only one round, the win gave Landry (19-9, 3-0) the district championship. Shaw, in its first year in 10-4A after winning 9-5A last season, is 20-8, 2-1.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in New Orleans
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in New Orleans to support local Black businesses. 2. Beaucoup Eats. 3. Dooky Chase Restaurant. 4. Lil’ Dizzy’s Cafe. 5. Morrow’s. 6. Neyow’s Creole Café...
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
(KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
tastecooking.com
Gumbo, Jambalaya, Yakamein?
New Orleans is home to many iconic American foods, including a lesser-known bowl of brothy noodles beloved by locals who lean on a serving of “Old Sober” after a night out. “I tell people all the time that yakamein is one of New Orleans’ best-kept secrets,” says Linda...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
NOLA.com
Popular Louisiana campground cuts ties with Yogi Bear after nearly 50 years
The Yogi Bear-themed campground in Tangipahoa Parish has cut ties with the cartoon character after nearly 50 years. The attraction, originally called Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, in Robert has been rebranded to Tangi Pines Family Campground, according to Maurice LeBlanc Jr., who owns the campground with his wife, Me-Me.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
NOLA.com
Madisonville's maritime museum gets new name, renewed lease on life
Bill Shakespeare had young Juliet ask that question of her Romeo some 425 years ago, but it’s a timeless query, really, and certainly relevant today. Take, for instance, the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, the little museum with the really long name that opened on the banks of the Tchefuncte River a few decades ago. Since then, volunteers and staffers have poured heart and soul into the place, promoting museum programs, acting as tour guides, organizing fundraisers, even cleaning up after a few hurricanes.
theadvocate.com
Commercial fishers rail against Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion plan at hearing
Opponents of the state's controversial plans to construct two large sediment diversions to rebuild coastal land used a Wednesday night public hearing to rail against the upcoming projects, warning of harm to commercial fishing in the area. Representatives of commercial oyster growers, fishers and a variety of community groups objected...
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
NOLA.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after his bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found former First NBC Bank chief executive Ashton Ryan Jr. guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
Crime or conservative laws: Which one affects New Orleans tourism business more?
As the city of New Orleans enters the heart of its parade season and prepares to host hundreds of thousands of visitors, we sit down with the head of the organization dedicated to attracting tourists and presenting the city in the best light.
fox7austin.com
Guns, $41K cash found after New Orleans murder suspect arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A New Orleans homicide suspect was arrested in Austin by the members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Anderson Dixon, 20, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District...
Comments / 0