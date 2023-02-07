Read full article on original website
Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide
A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
Friday marks 2 years since Oakley Carlson last reported seen in Oakville
A silent gathering was held Friday evening at the Capitol in Olympia to support the search for Oakley — and to support a new house bill called the Oakley Carlson Act.
Oakley Carlson Gathering Set for Friday at Capitol Two Years After She Was Last ‘Credibly Seen’
For the 10th time since being declared missing in December 2021, a public gathering in support of 6-year-old Oakley Carlson is set to commence this week, but will be unlike any of the previous nine community rallies. This Friday, a “silent gathering” will be held at the capitol in Olympia...
Surplus adult hatchery steelhead planted in several local lakes
Several year-round lakes along the coast and southwest Washington are about to become regional hotspots for steelhead fishing. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) hatchery staff have been stocking surplus adult hatchery steelhead in Black, Cases, Snag and Western lakes in Pacific County; Kress Lake in Cowlitz County; and Horseshoe Lake in Cowlitz County.
Two years later: Where is Oakley Carlson, and what's being done to prevent similar situations?
OAKVILLE, Wash. - Feb. 10 marks two years since Grays Harbor County Sheriff's detectives say was the last credible sighting of Oakley Carlson, a 5-year-old missing out of Oakville. Oakley was living with her foster parents for almost three years before the courts decided in 2019 that she be returned...
Lewis County Fire District Asks Community for Help Finding Owner of Rescued Cat Found in Semi
A semi-truck driver parked at Love’s Travel Stop in Napavine on Monday was doing a standard pre-deployment inspection when he heard an unexpected sound coming from his truck: a yowling cat. He quickly found the cat, a female black-and-white tuxedo, clinging to the axle of the semi-trailer. “He wasn’t...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crab boat crewman in Willapa Bay; 2 others rescued
On Monday, the Coast Guard released video that shows a rescue swimmer dropping down to help two men in a life raft in southwest Washington, near Pacific County. Their crabbing vessel, the Ethel May, ran into trouble at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Watchstanders with the Coast Guard in Warrenton, Oregon were notified after the wife of one of the crewmembers called 911 to report an emergency aboard the vessel. An aircrew arrived on the scene at about 8:10 p.m. Two men were hoisted to safety and taken ashore to awaiting emergency medical services before being transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
Celebration of Life: Bill & Wanda Thompson
Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of Bill and Wanda Thompson. An open house will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, at the Virgil R. Lee Community Building, 221 SW 13th St., Chehalis, Washington 98532.
Some Thurston County deputies may wear black cowboy hats while on duty
Deputies who choose to wear one must purchase it themselves.
Debris indicates crabbing boat broke apart after sinking off Washington coast
LONG BEACH, Wash. — One man is missing after a crabbing boat sank near the entrance to Willapa Bay on Sunday night. A U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Astoria in Oregon rescued two other men who were aboard the 46-foot vessel Ethel May. Willapa Bay is located...
One Horse Positive for Strangles in Washington
A horse at a private facility in Thurston County, Washington, has tested positive for strangles. The horse was recently purchased from a Texas slaughter pen, along with three other horses. It is currently under vet care. The owner has the positive horse and the three others under voluntary quarantine. EDCC...
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
Two Dead, Three in Critical Condition After T-Bone Collision on US 2
Update: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:09 p.m. Two people are dead and three are in critical condition after a two-car collision on US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Wednesday morning. A brown Honda CR-V was traveling eastbound US 2. 55-year-old Elizabeth Fortin from Delta, British Columbia, lost control of the SUV, crossed into the opposite lane, and was struck by a 2013 Toyota RAV4.
“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening
EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
Tenino Man Identified as Person Found Dead With Gunshot Wound in West Olympia
A man who was found dead near the Olympia Auto Mall on Jan. 26 has been identified. Ezra West, a 33-year-old man from Tenino, died from a gunshot wound to the head, Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian Thursday. He called West's manner of death a homicide. Detectives with the...
Aberdeen Pizza Hut closing after this weekend
KXRO has learned that the Pizza Hut in downtown Aberdeen, WA will be closing . Staff first announced the closure, as of the end of this weekend. The social media post stated that the closure was not by choice of the owner of the franchise location. We spoke with Nancy...
Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Centralia Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $1,000 in Groceries, Driving Over Spike Strip
A man accused of stealing $1,000 worth of items from a Centralia grocery store and then fleeing from officers, continuing to drive after a spike strip deflated his vehicle’s tires, in January has been arrested on a $25,000 warrant. The man, identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as...
Bill Moeller Commentary: Remembering When Chehalis Made Life Magazine
You may have noticed that the world seems to be a bit crazy these days. Some problems are new, others shouldn't surprise us. Take prejudice and hatred for example. It's been demonstrated that it isn't all that difficult to acquire a following of sympathizers: All one needs to do is identify a group of people and make a public show of hating them and fellow disciples will begin to gather around.
