ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eden Prairie Local News

EP college students graduate, named to dean’s lists

Several colleges and universities have named Eden Prairie students to their respective dean’s list. Others have announced graduations. EPLN relies on schools to send us this information. If you don’t see your student’s school listed, please send your student’s name, the school’s name and location, award (e.g., dean’s list), year in school, and major to editor@eplocalnews.org [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Photo gallery: Pinewood Derby

Eden Prairie Cub Scouts from Pack 479 and Pack 597 raced more than 100 pinewood derby cars at Eden Prairie Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. Scouts in kindergarten to fifth grade independently began designing their cars in December and took part in the first stage of the racing competition Sunday at the mall. “There’s a [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Disappointed over suspension of EP basketball coach

After reading the story of the Eden Prairie basketball coach’s suspension and then doing a little research on what actually happened, I am extremely disappointed in the overreaction of the school administration and school board.  Coach Flom, a very successful coach, who has always had a great rapport with his students, was in the process [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Brent Rickenbach

Brent Levi Rickenbach, 59, of Chanhassen, died peacefully in his home on Friday, Feb. 3.  He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Emily, Levi, and Sarah Rickenbach; parents, Richard and Marilynne Rickenbach; brothers, Brad (Meg) Rickenbach and Brian (Jennifer) Rickenbach; parents-in-law, Walter and Ardis Rafteseth; siblings-in-law, Diann Johnson, Karin (Dean) Peterson, David (Catherine) Rafteseth; [...]
CHANHASSEN, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP graces ‘Jeopardy’ with prairie-themed question

Eden Prairie made a cameo appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy.” The city was the subject of a $1,000 question under the category of “Livin’ on a Prairie,” asking for the word that precedes “prairie” in a city near Minneapolis that got its name in the 1800s as a “garden spot.” Contestant Carolyn Shivers, an [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Sports update: Eagles fall to No. 1 Hopkins

The Eden Prairie girls basketball team lost 64-58 at home to the No. 1 ranked Hopkins on Tuesday night. Senior forward Kylie Bamlett (4) was one of the standout players for the Eagles, scoring 8 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Despite Eden Prairie taking an early lead at halftime with a score of 34-28, the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Dairy Queen parking lot changes on council agenda

Improvements to the Dairy Queen parking lot to remedy congestion between dine-in patrons who are parking their cars or leaving and those using the drive-thru are among the items being considered by the Eden Prairie City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting. Under Dairy Queen’s proposed plan, the existing parking lot would be re-striped [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

EP man dies in Cass County snowmobile crash

An Eden Prairie man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to Sheriff Bryan Welk. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew P. Pellowski, as stated in an obituary posted on the Huber Funeral Homes website. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about [...]
CASS COUNTY, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Dairy Queen parking lot redo OK’d

The pandemic changed the fast-food industry, with order-ahead and drive-thru becoming consumers’ options of choice. Apparently, the effect is lasting. A redo of the Dairy Queen parking lot in Eden Prairie was given preliminary approval Tuesday, Feb. 7, by the city council to help the restaurant accommodate an increase in drive-thru traffic. Steve Giorgi, a spokesperson [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

SouthWest Station waiting area near completion

The new SouthWest Station passenger waiting area on Technology Drive in Eden Prairie is in its final stages of construction. According to Friday’s Metro Green Line Extension weekly construction update, crews are performing the final checks on the building’s interior elements, such as lighting, HVAC, and safety and security systems. By spring of this year, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
1K+
Followers
776
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy