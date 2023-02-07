Read full article on original website
EP Schools hosting community planning sessions Feb. 7-8, 13, 23
Community members are invited to make their voices heard during a series of upcoming strategic planning sessions hosted by Eden Prairie Schools. Billed as “World Cafés,” the events will feature open forums facilitated by EP Schools students and staff. All Eden Prairie community members, including students and their families, are invited to attend and take [...]
Aiming high: Aeronautics classes propel EPHS students toward aviation, aerospace careers
The sky’s no longer the limit for Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) students — starting next year, students in all grades can sign up to take new, hands-on classes in the fields of aeronautics and aerospace. These new courses were created to match student learning with a growing industry need for highly trained aviation industry [...]
EP college students graduate, named to dean’s lists
Several colleges and universities have named Eden Prairie students to their respective dean’s list. Others have announced graduations. EPLN relies on schools to send us this information. If you don’t see your student’s school listed, please send your student’s name, the school’s name and location, award (e.g., dean’s list), year in school, and major to editor@eplocalnews.org [...]
Photo gallery: Pinewood Derby
Eden Prairie Cub Scouts from Pack 479 and Pack 597 raced more than 100 pinewood derby cars at Eden Prairie Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. Scouts in kindergarten to fifth grade independently began designing their cars in December and took part in the first stage of the racing competition Sunday at the mall. “There’s a [...]
Red Rock Lake winter celebration goes round and round with ice carousel
There’s a sleepy little lake in Eden Prairie named Red Rock Lake, but in February, it comes alive. Friends of Red Rock Lake (FORRL) association hosts an annual winter celebration every year. It’s a festival of sorts and celebrates the winter season with sledding, ice fishing and kite flying. Friends from far and wide come [...]
Disappointed over suspension of EP basketball coach
After reading the story of the Eden Prairie basketball coach’s suspension and then doing a little research on what actually happened, I am extremely disappointed in the overreaction of the school administration and school board. Coach Flom, a very successful coach, who has always had a great rapport with his students, was in the process [...]
Brent Rickenbach
Brent Levi Rickenbach, 59, of Chanhassen, died peacefully in his home on Friday, Feb. 3. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; children, Emily, Levi, and Sarah Rickenbach; parents, Richard and Marilynne Rickenbach; brothers, Brad (Meg) Rickenbach and Brian (Jennifer) Rickenbach; parents-in-law, Walter and Ardis Rafteseth; siblings-in-law, Diann Johnson, Karin (Dean) Peterson, David (Catherine) Rafteseth; [...]
EP graces ‘Jeopardy’ with prairie-themed question
Eden Prairie made a cameo appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “Jeopardy.” The city was the subject of a $1,000 question under the category of “Livin’ on a Prairie,” asking for the word that precedes “prairie” in a city near Minneapolis that got its name in the 1800s as a “garden spot.” Contestant Carolyn Shivers, an [...]
Retired EP teachers share their love of sled dog racing with kids
Two former Eden Lake Elementary teachers are sharing their passion for sled dog racing with elementary school students across the metro area. Longtime friends and colleagues Sheryl Cater and John Clay retired from teaching a couple of years ago. Now, they are volunteering some of their free time to educate children about the sport they [...]
EP nonprofit is part of sled dog’s overcoming-great-odds story
It’s been a nice run for a racing sled dog named Wildfire and the Eden Prairie animal hospital that put him back in the game. Wildfire was part of a team of dogs that helped musher Sarah Keefer of Burnsville finish third in the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon from Jan. 29-31. Keefer was [...]
Sports update: Eagles fall to No. 1 Hopkins
The Eden Prairie girls basketball team lost 64-58 at home to the No. 1 ranked Hopkins on Tuesday night. Senior forward Kylie Bamlett (4) was one of the standout players for the Eagles, scoring 8 points and collecting 10 rebounds. Despite Eden Prairie taking an early lead at halftime with a score of 34-28, the [...]
Eden Prairie joins fencing consortium to protect City Center and Fire Station 1 in case of civil unrest
George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020 and the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center in April 2021 each sparked civil unrest that resulted in deaths and injuries in both cities, as well as significant property damage. Police and city leaders were criticized for how police handled [...]
Tavern 4 & 5 to close temporarily for upgrades, reopen on Feb. 13
Tavern 4 & 5 Bar & Grill in Eden Prairie will temporarily close for renovations, halting operations starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The restaurant plans to reopen on Monday, Feb. 13, after making updates to its kitchen and dining room facilities. Dave Guistolise, director of operations for Nova Restaurants, which owns Tavern [...]
Dairy Queen parking lot changes on council agenda
Improvements to the Dairy Queen parking lot to remedy congestion between dine-in patrons who are parking their cars or leaving and those using the drive-thru are among the items being considered by the Eden Prairie City Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 7, meeting. Under Dairy Queen’s proposed plan, the existing parking lot would be re-striped [...]
EP man dies in Cass County snowmobile crash
An Eden Prairie man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Cass County, Minnesota, according to Sheriff Bryan Welk. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew P. Pellowski, as stated in an obituary posted on the Huber Funeral Homes website. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about [...]
Dairy Queen parking lot redo OK’d
The pandemic changed the fast-food industry, with order-ahead and drive-thru becoming consumers’ options of choice. Apparently, the effect is lasting. A redo of the Dairy Queen parking lot in Eden Prairie was given preliminary approval Tuesday, Feb. 7, by the city council to help the restaurant accommodate an increase in drive-thru traffic. Steve Giorgi, a spokesperson [...]
SouthWest Station waiting area near completion
The new SouthWest Station passenger waiting area on Technology Drive in Eden Prairie is in its final stages of construction. According to Friday’s Metro Green Line Extension weekly construction update, crews are performing the final checks on the building’s interior elements, such as lighting, HVAC, and safety and security systems. By spring of this year, [...]
