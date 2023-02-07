Read full article on original website
Related
Update: WWE Icon Jerry Lawler Suffered ‘Massive Stroke’
WWE wrestler and announcer Jerry Lawler suffered a "massive stroke" on Monday (Feb. 6) near his condominium in Florida, but the outlook is hopeful. A tweet from Lawler's official page includes four photos of the 73-year-old taken from the hospital. He is smiling and seemingly in good spirits in all four pictures.
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0