Menominee, MI

Menominee school opens Wednesday with new renovations, repairs

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
 3 days ago

MENOMINEE — On Monday, a few teachers pushed supplies on dollies, with fans airing out hallways in the Menominee Junior/Senior High School.

Many classrooms were set up, with other items placed in extra rooms. One room on the second floor was waiting for another coat of wax. The heat was on, and work was being done on the heating system on the roof.

The referendum updates and repairs were apparent when walking through the front door. However, the school will still be a work in progress when students return on Wednesday, Feb. 8, said superintendent Rich Sarau.

“All of it’s not done yet,” he said. “Some of it will be finished up in the summer.”

When students enter the building on Wednesday, they’ll be welcomed with an assembly in the gym — a place they haven’t seen in about nine months.

The problems for the school developed when rainwater breached the temporary caps placed on the roof of the Jr./Sr. High School during heating and cooling installation on Aug. 1. The flooding triggered a secondary asbestos event when water peeled up the floor tiles, infusing asbestos fibers throughout the building. This meant new flooring was needed for classrooms on the second floor — along with a thorough cleaning before construction could come back and finish the building.

Sarau said the school district doesn’t know how much it’s borrowing for the asbestos event, with the school board to decide financing options.

“There are so many pieces of the puzzle that have to be put together,” he said.

As far as renovations go, the first-floor improvements include remodeled front offices and a secure building entrance. All high-traffic entryways have been replaced with a swipe card security upgrade.

New electrical was wired in on both floors to increase Wi-Fi access and modernize the school with smart lighting, controlled by voice, motion and smartphone. The heating and cooling systems are installed, with new ductwork throughout the building, covered by new ceiling tile. The second-floor improvements include new tile in most rooms, prompted by the asbestos event.

Returning to school cannot come soon enough for teachers, parents and students. During school board meetings throughout the past few months, all dispersed groups — including administration, coaches and other staff — have voiced the effect closing the school has had on the community’s well-being.

Along with mental health concerns, many students have fallen behind in school, according to school staff. At a school board meeting in December, Nikki Mathieu, who works in the guidance office, said that out of 368 students in the high school, 142 had at least one F or were failing.

Flash forward to last week at a board meeting. Sarau said the school would issue a credit or no credit — it will not be a grade — to address student performance.

“To try to help these kids, we want to look at their test scores at the end of the year, those mandatory state testing scores, and if they’ve shown growth on that and they’ve shown that they’ve learned that material, we’re going to give them credit for the class,” Sarau said.

Principal Drew Buyarski, at last week’s board meeting, said that the state only dictates how many credits the high school students need to graduate. The local school district dictates everything else. That means Menominee schools decide on the curriculum and course of study, including what it takes to get credit for a class.

“The state says that they give us the decision-making as long as there’s proficiency with the state content standards,” Buyarski said. “If there’s proficiency in the state content standards, we can award credit.”

He said the school has never done this in the past, but they could use the SAT for juniors, along with the mandated state testing for the other grade levels.

“It kind of puts the ball in their court, if they’re willing to do whatever it takes to pass that particular test, which in the past, there wasn’t really anything weighed on it,” Buyarski said, saying the motivation is now there for students to do well. “I think this is going to really accelerate our test scores, and we can provide credit to those kids who may have missed out when we were virtual.”

School Board President Derek Butler, at last week’s board meeting, said he’d like to see metrics on attendance after kids return to school.

“The one metric I would like to know by month, and I hope it’s OK with everybody else here, is attendance,” Butler said at the meeting. “Now that we are in school, I want them in school.”

Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872.

